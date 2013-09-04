Newsflash! Everything you've heard about "loose" vaginas is wrong.

Giving birth to a child does not a loose vagina make.

Write that one down and share it with your friends, y’all! Because apparently everything we thought we know about our vaginas becoming large gaping holes post childbirth is not entirely true.

The same goes for some of the other myths about ‘tight’ and ‘loose’ vaginas we’ve heard along the years.

You know the ones, right? Namely that women who have a lot of sex have ‘loose’ vaginas, that virgins posses ‘tight’ vaginas and (drum roll please because this one’s a cracker) women who use mini tampons have ‘tight’ vaginas and women who use maxi tampons have more of the juicy-loosey variety of va jay jay.

The good news is that while there is some truth to these theories, most of them are about as true as gossip mags’ claims that Jennifer Aniston is pregnant with twins.

Watch the Mamamia team reveal what their ‘lady gardens’ look like (post continues after video).

We recently came across an article published in Psychology Today called ‘The Rare Truth about “Tight” and “Loose” Vaginas”.

The long story short (and we mean that because Psychology Today articles are loooonnnngg) is that many of the fears women have about having one child and being ruined forever are a little unjustified. Yes, it’s true.

With that in mind, we’ve listed the top three myths about “loose” and “tight” vaginas and what science has to say in response: