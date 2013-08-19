By ROSIE WATERLAND

My relationship ended because of a bike.

Well, not really – it was a lot of things. But when a relationship has been dying for a while, there always seems to be one ridiculous thing that finally pushes it all over the edge. And for me, the bike was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Allow me to explain.

It was my first serious relationship, we’d been dating for three years, and things were fizzling out. He lived with his parents and couldn’t drive (hey – we were only just 20), so when I would catch the train out to woop woop to stay at his place, I was faced with a 300 km walk to his house. Okay, it was more like seven. But still, SEVEN KILOMETRES.

When we first got together and there was all the romance and sparkly heart feelings, he would do the round-trip: walk the seven kilometres to come and meet me so I wouldn’t have to walk to his place on my own. That’s true love.

But it didn’t take long for that to wear off, and eventually I found myself walking the route alone.

Until we started using the bike.

We figured out that if we put footpegs on the back of his little brother’s bike, he could ride out to meet me in half the time, then I could just stand on the footpegs and hang on for dear life the whole way home.

Two 20-year-olds cramming on to a 12-year-old boy’s bike because neither of us could drive. We were pretty awesome.

One night, after a particularly crappy day working in my particularly crappy retail job, I begged him to come and meet me with the bike. I wanted to see him, but I didn’t want it enough to walk seven kms after after being on my feet for nine hours. He promised that if I came over, he would meet me – bike at the ready. (Again – we were so so cool).

I got to the station. He wasn’t there.

I waited. And waited. And waited.

Half an hour passed – half an hour that I spent thinking about every single annoying thing he had ever done. Half an hour that I spent fuming over the time he didn’t come to that dinner, the time he was late to that thing, the time he didn’t listen when I talked about that girl, the time he planned a night out when we were meant to see my friends.