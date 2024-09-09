Everything we know about the My Kitchen Rules 2024 contestants.

Is there anything more therapeutic (or sometimes stressful) than a cooking competition? That's right, My Kitchen Rules is back and better than ever.

This year promises the best of the best when it comes to contestants, who are expected to serve up some of the most incredible home-cooked meals in the competition's history.

With celebrity chefs Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge once again teaming up as co-hosts, there is bound to be some passionate commentary and feisty banter between the two friends.

"My Kitchen Rules is your personality on a plate and that's what food is all about," Colin said.

"It's about respecting the ingredients and making delicious food while keeping your cool under pressure," added Manu.

Well, we can't wait to live vicariously through the judges this season and experience some mouth-watering and passionate home cooking, served with a side of drama between the contestants.

So, who are the 2024 My Kitchen Rules contestants? And what do we know about them so far?

Meet the My Kitchen Rules 2024 contestants.

Rob and Liam

Rob and Liam on MKR 2024. Images: Channel 7

First up, are competitive brothers Rob and Liam. With only an 18-month age gap between the two, not only do they enjoy competing with each other, but they are also the best of friends.

The two boys learnt to cook through helping their mother who they describe as an "absolute weapon in the kitchen" and is someone who they still go to for tips and tricks in the kitchen.

Rob is the eldest and, having been a tradie, claims to be much tougher than his little brother. Liam, on the other hand, is cheeky and funny and expects to be keeping the banter alive and well on MKR.

When asked about what food and cooking means to them, the two boys are aligned.

"It's a way to connect with loved ones and express creativity," Rob said.

It's clear that family is of great importance to these two brothers, who are confident that their witty banter and easy-going nature will allow them to take their cooking to the next level on MKR.

Simone and Viviana

Simone and Viviana on MKR 2024. Image: Channel 7

Describing themselves as "confident, passionate, edgy and honest" these two best friends are ready to serve their opinions and food on MKR.

The well-dressed pair of friends have known each other for 3 years and are best known for their "traditional Italian with a twist."

Viviana was originally working for Simone as a barber and now owns her own salon, where she cuts Simone's hair every week.

Simone now owns a small Italian takeaway business, which sells Roman style pizza by the slice. Yum!

The two are opinionated and are known for speaking their mind, something I'm sure we'll see plenty of through the run of MKR this season.

"Tight knit," Simone answered, when asked about their dynamic, "We trust each other and work well together, always playing to each other 's strengths. We keep the communication flowing and support each other which makes for a great vibe in the kitchen."

Viviana added jokingly, "Simone is the head chef. I'm pretty much the dishy!"

We look forward to seeing this stylish duo bring "good food, style, and only good vibes" to the MKR table.

Ash and Cassie

Ash and Cassie on MKR 2024. Image: Channel 7

These two young mums and self-professed "food science nerds" have health on their mind.

Ash is a former Pilates instructor who loves the outdoors, as well as anything health and fitness related.

Cassie, a beach-lover and author of her own book, Meet the Macros, is a lover of food and the science that backs it up. As an Austrian/Filipino cook, she hopes to use this platform to pay homage to her roots.

The two are excited and ready to give their take on 'Mediterr-asian' cuisine, using healthy ingredients.

"As a fertility, pregnancy and postpartum dietitian, my mission is to inspire Australians to get into the kitchen and cook with tasty and nutritious whole foods to influence the health of future generations," Ash said.

Cassie continued, "I believe I have what it takes to win with Ash by my side while utilising healthier alternatives. I want to show Australia that tasty meals can also be healthy."

Danny and Sonia

Danny and Sonia on MKR 2024. Image: Channel 7

Brother and sister duo Danny and Sonia are larger-than-life and ready to have a good time on MKR.

If there's something these two have in common, it's the fact that they are hard-working and love their families. As a father of two, and even grandad, Danny works as a butcher. Sonia, also a mum of two herself, owns her own cleaning business as her day job. At the end of the day, both Danny and Sonia have shared that their ambition is to make enough money to be able to work less and spend more time with family.

The siblings learnt homestyle cooking and hard yakka work ethic from their Nonna and are believers in the phrase, "food is home and home is where their heart is."

When it comes to their team dynamic, Danny describes it as "fast and furious with passion."

"Me and my bro. We're a bit crazy. We go off the cuff a bit. We're a ball of energy and good times," said Sonia.

Hannah and Lawrence

Hannah and Lawrence on MKR 2024. Image: Channel 7

The one and only loved-up couple on this season's MKR are Hannah and Lawrence.

Having been together for 18 months, the couple is looking to lock it down if they were to win MKR this year.

"It's no secret I want to marry Hannah. If we won, we'd put the money towards a wedding and buying a house together. $100,000 is a lot of money and could really kick start our lives together," said Lawrence.

While the two are inseparable and share many similarities, Lawrence credits Hannah for helping him see the meaning behind food and cooking."For a long time, food and cooking didn't mean a lot to me, it was merely a means to stay full. After meeting Hannah that all changed," he said.

"All my greatest memories in life have been celebrated around food. Food is love, connection and joy," Hannah said.

Mike and Pete

Mike and Pete on MKR 2024. Image: Channel 7

These two long-time friends share many things, but most importantly, their Italian heritage and their passion for home-style cooking.

In terms of their unique traits, Pete promises to bring a flair to the plating, while Mike is sure his honest and entertaining banter will take this season's conversations to the next level.

"I like to try new things. I am adventurous with my cooking and like to push myself, sometimes to my own detriment. I am pretty confident with balancing flavours but also love our traditional Italian cuisine," said Pete.

Mike, on the other hand, likes to focus on the foundations of his cooking, nailing the basics, and keeping things simple and delicious, as most home-cooking is.

"I think I have all the basic skills and a little more. I would say that I am a great home cook," Mike said.

My Kitchen Rules airs tonight, 7:30pm, on Channel Seven.

Feature Image: Channel Seven.