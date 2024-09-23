My Kitchen Rules is back on our TV screens and fans are already going crazy for the new cast and their delicious talents.

With the show now well and truly into the swing of things, avid-watchers are already eager to see who will be crowned the My Kitchen Rules 2024 winner.

While things can change at any moment when it comes to reality TV, we've used our detective skills (and some simple math) to take a look at who will win MKR 2024.

In round one, also known as the Instant Kitchen round, judges Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge and all the teams are invited to dine at one of the teams' actual homes, where they are served a three course meal.

Each team gives a score out of 10 for all the meals they tried, which makes up 50 points out of the total possible 110. The judges also score each course out of 10, which makes up 60 out of the total 110.

After some intense cooking and plenty of suspense, pending a final night of dining courtesy of Mike and Pete to finish the round, the current scores are already looking very telling.

Rob and Liam on 84.

Simone and Viviana on 74.

Hannah and Lawrence on 68.

Ash and Cassie on 60.

Danny and Sonia on 56.

Mike and Pete's score to be determined.

Rob and Liam. Image: Instagram/mykitchenrules

From round one alone, it looks like Rob and Liam are our current favourites to win the entire thing.

The two brothers showcased their incredible cooking skills as well as their comradery in a three-course meal that stole the show.

For their entree, the pair cooked Safety Beach mussels in a Cajun sauce, followed by beef short ribs with Nduja cauliflower cheese as their main. To finish off the menu, they served peanut butter s'mores with bourbon caramel sauce as a dessert. Yum!

The 'bros with mos' earned themselves a 37/50 from their fellow chefs and from the judges, a 24/30 from Manu and a 23/30 from Colin. This took them to a total of 84/110 in the opening round.

Another contender for the MKR winner spot are besties Simone and Viviana. While they ended on a total of 74/110, they weren't far behind when you break it down. With a 30/50 contestant score, the two earned 22/30 from both judges.

MKR 2024 cast. Image: Channel 7

Sadly, currently sitting at the bottom of the group, and at risk of elimination pending Mike and Pete's turn, are siblings Danny and Sonia who scored only 56/110.

Danny in particular experienced some heat after the episode aired after he ignored judge Colin's advice and decided to put his fillet mignon into the oven before searing it. The result: an overcooked piece of meat or "wet cardboard" as Manu described it.

As things stand, the next episode will either see Danny and Sonia or Mike and Pete eliminated. And while we're sad to see any of these talented chefs head home, we are holding our breath to see who will come out on top.

Feature image: Channel 7.