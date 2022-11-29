'As a Muslim woman, here's what I want you to know about my beauty routine.'

My faith is a very important part of my lifestyle. Many may have heard the term Halal and assume it only applies to food, but it actually applies to anything you consume, inject, inhale and even apply topically. It’s a whole way of life.

When it comes to skincare and cosmetics, this includes avoiding certain alcohols, any forbidden animal gelatines, and any chemicals that can cause short- or long-term harm to the body.

In compliance with this, I started a journey of discovering the ways I could still look and feel beautiful.

But through my search, it became clear that no single brand adhered completely to the Islamic requirements of product formulation. Where one company did well, in another area they fell short.

So from organic natural skincare to breathable nail polish, I thought I'd dive into my skincare and beauty faves and tell you exactly what earned them a spot on the list.

KORRES Greek Yoghurt Foaming Cream Cleanser.

Image: KORRES.

Everyone needs a good cleanser. I was introduced to Korres Greek yoghurt cleanser in a sample gift pack at Mecca and honestly, it didn't take me very long to become obsessed! It's a perfect pick-me-up in the morning and removes my makeup so effortlessly at night. I was stoked when I looked at the ingredients and found that they were completely Halal.

SKAY Skin Hydrating Serum and Primer.

Image: SKAY.

Now that I’m in my mid-thirties and starting to notice those fine lines creeping up, a hydrating and anti-aging serum is non-negotiable. SKAY is a brand I developed myself to address my concerns. With this product, I hand-crafted a serum that is not only aligned with my faith but derived from it. The serum is a culmination of fig, pomegranate, and honey, which are all natural remedies that are a big part of Islamic traditions. Honey is known as a form of ‘shiffaa’, meaning healing, and we consider both pomegranate and fig to be the fruits of paradise. I like to call this serum "natural Botox."

Andalou Naturals Cannacell Happy Day Cream.

Image: Andalou Naturals.

When the hemp seed phase hit the market, I wanted to see what the hype was all about. I came across Andalou Happy Day cream and I couldn’t have been more impressed. This cream is naturally derived, vegan, cruelty and gluten-free. With no mention of Halal, I became a little worried - but after doing some research, my concerns were put to rest when I discovered that all their ingredients are Halal. SKAY Rose Toner. Image: SKAY. Growing up, my mum would use rose water for absolutely everything. It was her multipurpose backup product for healing, beauty and even cooking. As bizarre as it might sound, rose water is actually one of the best ingredients for a toner. SKAY is the brand I developed myself to address my concerns. While most people skip toner in their skincare routine, SKAY Rose toner has become a must-have for me as it helps to remove whatever my cleanser may have left behind, and soothes and refreshes my skin when it looks tired.

Inika Organic Natural Makeup.

Image: Inika Organic.

I stumbled across Inika Organic while online shopping at Myer and I’m so glad I did! It quickly became my go-to for all makeup products. I try to keep my base makeup light by using Inika organic BB cream, then adding a slightly darker loose mineral foundation. I often mix between this powder and Nude by Nature mineral powder, depending on what’s in stock at the time. I also found the Inika blush Duo which I like to use as an overall bronzer, blush, and eyeshadow.

Sephora Long Lasting Khol Eye Pencil.

Image: Sephora.

Eyeliner is always a must. Being fair skinned with green eyes, I find black liner really highlights my eyes. However, following the sunnah (way of our prophet), instead of ordinary liner I use ‘kohl’.

As well as shading my eyelids, I also use khol to shade my eyebrows to give them some definition. I used to only be able to find khol at Islamic stores, but now mainstream beauty stores stock them in pencil form as well.

Sienna Halal Nail Polish.

Image: Sienna Halal Nail Polish.

Applying nail polish has always been something I've avoided as a Muslim woman. This is because in order to make ablution for prayer, I need to ensure water reaches the nail. It can be pretty tedious to apply and reapply nail polish up to five times a day to suit the times of prayer, which is why I just avoided using it altogether.

But with the onset of new technologies and testing, Sienna has come out with a breathable, water-permeable nail polish that I have been loving.

Skincare, beauty, and cosmetics brands are constantly evolving, and it excites me to know that there are hidden gems that allow me to look and feel beautiful, without having to compromise on the most important part of my life – my faith.

Feature Image: Supplied/SKAY/Sienna/Inika Organic/KORRES/Andalou Naturals/Mamamia.