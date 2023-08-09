Last week, a family of four went for a Saturday lunch. Only one of them survived.

On July 29, at a standard luncheon among family in Victoria's South Gippsland shire, something terrible happened.

As loved ones sat down for a meal at a residential home in the town of Korumburra, four of the lunch's attendees ended up in the hospital. Three have died, one is still fighting for life.

Another family member who was present at this lunch has since been questioned by police over what exactly happened on that fateful day.

It started when Gail Patterson and her husband Don, both 70, went to lunch at their daughter-in-law Erin Patterson's home in Leongatha, which is around a two-hour drive from Melbourne. Gail and Don's grandchildren were also in attendance.

Gail's sister, 66-year-old Heather Wilkinson and her 68-year-old Baptist Church pastor Ian Wilkinson, were also at the lunch. Erin Patterson reportedly recently separated from Gail and Don's son, police saying the pair described their separation as "amicable".

Police say it was Erin, 48, who cooked the meal at her home and served it.

Officials have also confirmed the grandchildren were at the home during the lunch, but did not eat the meal.

Hours after ingesting the lunch, four of the family members became seriously ill, believing they had severe gastro. Police now believe their symptoms were related to ingesting death cap mushrooms which are poisonous.

Gail, Heather, Don and Pastor Ian all subsequently presented at the hospital.

On August 4, the two sisters died in hospital. Don passed away in hospital the following night. Pastor Ian remains in a critical condition and fighting for his life, awaiting a liver transplant.

Erin Patterson did not become ill.

This weekend, police searched the home in Leongatha to uncover more information on what exactly happened during the family lunch that led to the deaths of three people. The homicide squad detectives are involved in the investigation, alleging death cap mushrooms are at the centre of this case.

The investigation is also being assisted by the Department of Health and other experts.

"At this point in time, the deaths are unexplained," Victoria Police Detective Inspector Dean Thomas said. "It could be very innocent, but we just don't know."

Investigators have since interviewed Erin and she was released pending further inquiries.

She has since professed her innocence publicly, telling reporters: "I didn't do anything. I loved them and I'm devastated they are gone. What happened is devastating and I'm grieving too."

She declined to answer questions about what meals were served to which guests or the origin of the mushrooms.

No charges have been laid but police are still treating her as a suspect.

Erin's children who were at the home when the incident occurred have since been taken by the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing as a precaution, police said.

When detectives searched the home on Saturday, they seized multiple items.

The Herald Sun and many other publications are now reporting that forensic tests are being conducted on a food dehydrator found at a Gippsland tip to see if it is linked to the case.

The families of the Pattersons and Wilkinsons have said they will help authorities in any way they can. They're now having to grapple with the shock and grief over what has occurred, desperate for answers.

Heather and Ian Wilkinson pictured. Image: Supplied.

In a statement published in the South Gippsland Sentinel Times, loved ones said: "They were parents, grandparents, siblings, children and pillars of faith within our community. Their love, steadfast faith, and selfless service have left an indelible mark on our families, the Korumburra Baptist Church, the local community, and indeed, people around the globe."

The families also thanked hospital staff for all their efforts to save the three who died, and their continued efforts to keep Ian alive.

South Gippsland mayor Nathan Hersey said the small Korumburra community was in mourning.

"It's hard because we've had a lot of people experience a lot of grief all at once," Cr Hersey told AAP. "It's shock and it's grief and it's sadness and it's not just with one person that they love, but with three who they loved dearly who (have) passed away and then now another whose in a critical condition."

A local Anglican minister, Fran Grimes, who has worked closely with Ian Wilkinson, told Today the community was reeling.﻿

"We haven't had a lot of the questions here in the community about, you know, 'how' and 'who' and all those things. It's just a terrible tragedy that is here, and I think there's a lot of just wanting to love and care and support."

This isn't the first time Victoria has seen cases of poisoning via death cap mushrooms.

In 2020 a spate of poisonings in the state put eight people in hospital, one of whom died. Authorities have again asked people not to eat wild mushrooms they have foraged.

Speaking on Mamamia's The Quicky this week, Dr Karl Kruszelnicki, a well known Australian science commentator, explained what happens to the body when one consumes a poisonous mushroom.

"On average, there's fourteen groups of mushrooms that can kill you across the world. The big one in Australia is the death cap mushroom. They can attack your brain, liver, kidney and muscles. They kill you via chemical warfare," he noted.

"With the death cap [mushroom] unfortunately it goes in four phases. The first is you have a bit of gut problems. Then by itself, it usually gets better. Then the third phase is you get really, really sick and the fourth is that you likely die."

As homicide detectives continue to investigate the case in Korumburra, Aussies are being urged against eating wild mushrooms, given just how lethal a poisonous mushroom can be.

