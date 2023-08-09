Last week, a family of four went for a Saturday lunch. Only one of them survived.

On July 29, at a standard luncheon among family in Victoria's South Gippsland shire, something terrible happened.

As loved ones sat down for a meal at a residential home in the town of Korumburra, four of the lunch's attendees ended up in the hospital. Three have died, one is still fighting for life.

Another family member who was present at this lunch has since been questioned by police over what exactly happened on that fateful day.

It started when Gail Patterson and her husband Don, both 70, went to lunch at their daughter-in-law Erin Patterson's home in Leongatha, which is around a two-hour drive from Melbourne. Gail and Don's grandchildren were also in attendance.

Gail's sister, 66-year-old Heather Wilkinson and her 68-year-old Baptist Church pastor Ian Wilkinson, were also at the lunch. Erin Patterson reportedly recently separated from Gail and Don's son, police saying the pair described their separation as "amicable".

Police say it was Erin, 48, who cooked the meal at her home and served it.

Officials have also confirmed the grandchildren were at the home during the lunch, but did not eat the meal.

Hours after ingesting the lunch, four of the family members became seriously ill, believing they had severe gastro. Police now believe their symptoms were related to ingesting death cap mushrooms which are poisonous.

Watch: Victoria Police provide update on suspected mushroom poisoning. Post continues below.

Gail, Heather, Don and Pastor Ian all subsequently presented at the hospital.