In 1999, Cherri's daughter was murdered. 18 years later the unimaginable has happened.

Cherri West is facing a tragedy that no mother should ever have to face: in 18 years, she’s lost two of her daughters to murder.

In 1999, her 10-year-old daughter Pamela ‘Pammy’ Butler was rollerblading outside of her Kansas City home when she was grabbed and thrown into a stranger’s truck.

Pammy’s older sister, Casey, a teenager at the time, saw her sister being abducted and ran screaming after the truck. A neighbour managed to write down the vehicle’s licence plate number, but the man – and Pamela – disappeared.

Little Pammy's body was later found, and Keith D. Nelson was found guilty of her kidnap, rape and murder. He is now sitting on death row.

Now, Pamela's mum Cherri is facing another unspeakable tragedy after Casey - who tried desperately to save her little sister as she was taken - was shot and killed last week.

Casey Eaton - who was 34, a mother of four and a grandmother - was sitting in her car near a park named for her murdered little sister when she was killed.

Cherri told Fox4 News she "can't believe" she's being faced with the murder of one of her daughter's yet again.

"I can't believe this has happened to me again," she said.

"You kind of sit back and you wonder what have you done in life for something like this to be done to you."

She said that despite Pammy's murder taking place in 1999, she was still going through court hearings related to her death.

"I'm still dealing with that. And now to have to go through another daughter's murder trial, and do this all over again, and have two of them to deal with, it's going to be hard," she said.

"It's really going to be hard. I'm lost. I just want to think it's a nightmare, but I know it's not. I know it's true."

PEOPLE magazine have confirmed a man, Emenencio Lansdown, has been arrested in connection to Casey's death.

He has been charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm, but police have not released a possible motive behind the shooting.

Casey's family has now set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for her funeral expenses.

"My mother was murdered last night...she left behind 2 sons and 2 daughters, a grandbaby, a mother, a father, sister's, brother's, nieces, nephews, aunt's, uncle's, and cousin's (sic)" her daughter, Angelica wrote.