News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

kids

TARA PAVLOVIC: 'A letter to my friends and family who I haven't been able to show up for lately.'

ADVERTISEMENT

I just want to take some time out of my day to say sorry to all of my friends and family who I haven't been able to show up for lately.

I have been feeling like such a terrible person and so guilty lately as my efforts aren't what they used to be

I know my actions may come across as selfish and like I don't care about you, but I do care so much. 

I'm sorry if I've made plans with you and cancelled on the day because I didn't sleep the night before, I'm sorry if I couldn't make your birthday or event because my kids were sick

Watch: little daily rewards of self-care. Post continues below.

I'm sorry if I haven't called you back or returned your text, I'm sorry if I've forgotten your birthday, I'm sorry if I've forgotten how old your kids are.

I'm sorry if I forgot to put money in for your present while my baby was in hospital, I'm sorry if we haven't spoken in months, I'm sorry I haven't been excited for your party due to exhaustion. 

I'm sorry if you're always trying to catch up with me and I never can, I'm sorry I haven't come to you and you always have to come to me and I'm sorry about any other way I have let you down.

The truth is, I can't even show up for myself at the moment.

With the lack of sleep, the mental load of being a mum, trying to work, trying to look after my health, trying to navigate a marriage and trying to navigate my own mental and physical health, my brain is fried. 

I forget everything all the time, and in the few minutes a day I do get to myself I am trying so hard to catch up on the to-do list which seems to keep growing and growing. 

I'm managing to show up for the kids which is the most important thing right now.

I just want you to know I am trying my best. 

I've been trying to work out how I can be a better person but I've come to realise I actually can't right now. This is just a stage in life and I know in the future I will have more freedom, but I also don't want to wish this time away. So I just want to try and enjoy it without the guilt of letting people close to me down.

I know mums are meant to be able to do it all but sometimes we just can't.

So please don't think I'm selfish and this is about you, it's just that I physically and mentally can't be who I used to be right now. But please know I do care. 

These words aren't just from me… I know they are felt by so many.

I find it so important to be open about these things that have so much potential to help people feel less alone and heard. I am happy and I love my life, but it wouldn't be right to show only that part of my life and hide the times I struggle. I would feel fake.

Remember — those who are meant to be in your life forever, will be.

This letter was republished with permission. 
Feature Image: Instagram @tarapavlovic.

Tags: parenting , parenting-edm , parenting-opinion , real-life , lifestyle-edm , wellbeing , mental-health , mental-load

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT