1. “Teach your sons not to hit women”: Mum’s heartbreaking post about her daughter’s bullying goes viral.

In December, Aimee Johnson and her family moved to Louisburg, in the US state of Kansas. Since then, her nine-year-old daughter has become the target of cruel school bullies.

In a heartbreaking post shared on Facebook, accompanied by images of her distraught daughter, Aimee said three boys had used physical violence against the girl at least three times in four months.

"This is NOT okay! I'm done! This time her water bottle was taken from her and they hit her on the head with it... Called her 'ugly' and 'dumb'," Aimee wrote.

"My daughter does not deserve this at nine years old by fourth and fifth-grade boys! Teach your sons not to hit women! Done!"

According to Fox 4 News, after raising the issue with the school administrators and the bus company, Aimee has now reported the incidents to local police.

"She doesn't want to go to school, she doesn't want to get on the bus, she wants to move," Aimee told Fox 4 News of how the bullying had impacted her daughter.

"It's been pretty hard on her."

While Aimee and her daughter's story is taking place halfway across the world, it's one that resonates with many Australian parents. According to The Courier Mail, a record number of Australian children are being pulled out of school and home-schooled as a result of bullying.

More than 2500 Queensland children are now educated at home, with homeschooling organisations - traditionally accessed by religious families - being inundated with calls from parents whose children have become the victims of bullies.

"Bullying is now the most common reason given to start education at home," Stuart Chapman, from Accelerate Christian Home Schooling, told The Courier Mail.

"It's sad when you have to take your child out of school, because it is like the bully wins again," Morayfield mum Tracie Young, who pulled her nine-year-old daughter Ruby out of school last year, told The Courier Mail.

"(But) I didn't want her to be totally broken by the time she hit high school."

If you or someone you know needs help you can call Lifeline on 131 114 or Beyondblue 1300 224 636.

2. A Sydney mother-of-four was pregnant when she was stabbed 49 times by her partner, court hears.

A NSW man charged over the death of his pregnant partner is arguing his case is about mental illness, not domestic violence or his alleged heavy drug use, AAP reports.

Joshua Homann is facing trial in the NSW Supreme Court after pleading not guilty to murdering Kirralee Paepaerei at their western Sydney townhouse in September 2015.

The jury heard the expectant mother, who had another four children, died of multiple injuries including at least 28 incision and stab wounds to her neck and 21 stab wounds to her chest. Her unborn child with Homann didn't survive.

A young relative told the court Ms Paepaerei and Homann were yelling when he left the house earlier in the evening.

After he returned about midnight, the relative, who can't be named for legal reasons, heard a big bang and smashing glass. Homann's car alarm sounded and the relative went outside to see it take off down the street.

He said he went upstairs to tell Ms Paepaerei and Homann the car had been stolen but found her on the ground.

"I thought it was a joke at first ... I was just telling her to wake up," the relative told the court.

Crown prosecutor Sean Hughes in his opening address said he expected the jury would hear evidence Homann showed up at a nearby police station six minutes after his car left his home.

Homann claimed to have driven there straight away after being attacked by an intruder at home.

"Someone broke into my house and tried to stab me," Homann allegedly said.

"My partner's at home. You need to make sure she's okay."

Mr Hughes said the prosecution alleged Homann's intruder story was a lie.

He expected the jury would hear evidence Homann told psychiatrists he'd been a heavy ice user and had previously suffered hallucinations.

Defence barrister Peter Lange said Homann wasn't suggesting he didn't cause Ms Paepaerei's death or that he wasn't responsible.

The barrister said the issue at trial would be what was going on in Homann's mind that night. He said the case ultimately wasn't about domestic violence or drug use but "the power of mental illness".

The trial continues.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please call the National Sexual Assault, Domestic and Family Violence Counselling Service on 1800 RESPECT.

3. A study has found most Australian women don't know the difference between cervical and ovarian cancer.

Alarming new research shows too many Australian women incorrectly believe the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccine protects them against ovarian cancer, while the majority still think a Pap Smear can detect the lethal disease.

According to AAP, a nation-wide survey released by Ovarian Cancer Australia has revealed a lack of understanding of gynaecological cancer among Australian women.

The survey, conducted by Wallis Market and Social Research, found nearly one in three didn't know the difference between ovarian cancer and cervical cancer.

More than 70 per cent did not know if, or incorrectly believed, the HPV vaccine protected them against ovarian cancer. More than 50 per cent incorrectly believed that the Pap Smear can detect ovarian cancer.

Both medical procedures only protect against cervical cancer.

Ovarian Cancer Australia CEO Jane Hill says the survey findings are "staggering" and urged women to become better educated on the disease.

"Ovarian cancer and cervical cancer are two distinctively different diseases. Ovarian cancer can originate in the fallopian tubes, on the cells outside of the ovary, the cells that produce eggs and from supporting tissue within the ovary whereas most incidences of cervical cancer are found in the cervix," Ms Hill said.

Ovarian cancer has the lowest survival rate of any women's cancer and only 44 per cent of women diagnosed with ovarian cancer will be alive five years after diagnosis in comparison to cervical cancer's five year survival rates.

If found in its early stages, survival increases to 80 per cent.

Ms Hill says early detection is key to beating the disease and warned women who did not know the signs and symptoms were putting their lives at risk.

4. Bad news: Binge-watching your favourite TV shows can leave you lonely, depressed, anxious and sleepless.

While binge-watching the latest Netflix hit may seem like a good way to chill out over a weekend (and leave you with plenty to talk about with your co-workers come Monday morning), a new study has determined it may actually be bad for our mental health.

Patient.info surveyed 2000 people about their binge-watching habits, finding those aged 18-24 were five times more likely to feel lonely after completing a TV series.

Respondents in the same age group were also three times more likely to feel depressed, and twice as likely to feel anxious, sleepless and empty once the final credits roll.

But those aged over 55 appeared to be less likely to experience mental health issues than their younger counterparts.

"These findings highlight some very worrying consequences of binge-watching TV, particularly within the younger generation," Dr. Sarah Jarvis, clinical director of Patient.info told The Sun.

"We have long been aware of the physical effects that come along with being a couch potato, but we should also be conscious that if we don't moderate our TV-watching habits it can also be highly detrimental to our, and particularly our children's, mental wellbeing."

5. Two-in-seven cars affected: Here's exactly what's happening with the biggest ever airbag recall in Australia.

The government has issued a compulsory recall notice for vehicles fitted with defective Takata airbags which have caused injuries and fatalities.

It is one of the largest and most significant recalls in Australia's history, involving four million cars with defective airbags - that's two-in-seven cars on the road.

The decision follows a recommendation from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission on the back of an extensive investigation and consultation process, AAP reports.

High levels of moisture penetrating the airbag can alight the propelling mechanism too quickly, causing metal fragments to explode outwards.

There has been one death and one case of serious injury in Australia as a result of the faulty deployment of the airbags. Worldwide, there have been at least 23 deaths and more than 230 serious injuries.

Takata alpha airbags are an immediate and critical safety risk with people advised not to drive cars containing them.

The compulsory recall will capture approximately 2.3 million vehicles that still have a defective airbag that needs replacement.

The order affects vehicles made by Ford, GM Holden, Mercedes Benz, Tesla, Jaguar, Land Rover, Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, BMW, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ferrari, GMC, Honda, Jeep, Lexus, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota, Volvo and Hino Trucks.

Vehicle manufacturers will be required to cover the full cost of replacement.

6. Take a look at the biggest funnel web spider this Aussie reptile park has ever seen. You're welcome.

His name is Colossus and he's entirely misunderstood.

Sure, he's the biggest male funnel web spider ever seen at The Australian Reptile Park, but he's serving an important purpose.

Colossus is participating in the Park's venom program, which provides venom to manufacture anti-venom that saves humans who are bitten by funnel webs. No one has died from a funnel web bite since the anti-venom was introduced in 1981, 7 News reports.

Colossus was found on New South Wales' Central Coast and measures a whopping 7.8 centimetres from one foot to the opposite.

Head curator at the Park, Liz Gabriel, said this is the time of year to be checking your shoes and watching where you step, as funnel webs are out in full force.

"Especially with weather we've seen over the last week is particularly attractive to funnel webs," Gabriel told Yahoo.

"They love damp environments so the rain will make them wander about more."

See? We're actually lucky to have Colossus and his venom-y fangs. Imagine where we'd be without him.