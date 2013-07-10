Mum's awesome breastfeeding rap goes viral

If you’ve ever been shamed into breastfeeding in a bathroom, this one’s for you! British poet Hollie McNish has taken to YouTube in a spoken word piece called “Embarrassed” to decry the hypocrisy of making women feel awkward about openly feeding their babies while sex is on constant display in culture. "In this country of billboards covered in tits; I think we should try to get used to this," she raps. Amen to that.

