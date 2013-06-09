Mum vs Life: I don't want my daughters to feel like they come second to work

Welcome to the latest installment of our brand new series Mum vs Life. Each week we’ll feature a prominent Aussie mum and take you through her day. This week we chat to Romy Allwill, featured designer on Ten’s new show The Living Room.

Romy is an interior designer who on top of her hectic TV schedule is also mother to two young girls.

Romy Alwill and daughters Anais (left) and Milla (right)

Romy Alwill

WAKE UP

I wake up at 12.30am, 4.30am and 6.30am because of two young girls with different (and annoying) sleeping habits! I used to be a big morning person, up at 5.30am everyday but now all I want to do is sleep in!!!

The first thing I do when I wake up is give my girls and husband a cuddle. Then put the kettle on, make a cup of tea and check emails. If I can exercise before my husband leaves for work I will definitely try to do that but it depends on the type of night’s sleep I’ve had.

BREAKFAST

Some weekdays I don’t eat breakfast (naughty I know). Those are the days I have to get kids to kindy and get myself out the door to work. If I’m home with the girls I’ll have a better breakfast, especially if I’ve exercised. I try to have an egg or some protein as I feel so much better in my day for doing so.

Weekends when my husband is home I’ll try to have a bit of a cooked breakfast with him, bacon, tomato and mushrooms. It’s nice to differentiate the time.

BATH vs SHOWER

I’m generally a shower person but that is only because I don’t allow myself the time for a bath very often. I ALWAYS get interrupted in the shower. It doesn’t seem much to ask does it – to have a shower in private? But no, not something that happens unfortunately.

GETTING DRESSED

Generally it’s based on what I will feel most comfortable in, which sounds very boring. But I do now try to buy clothes with that in mind, but that are still (hopefully!) stylish. I don’t have a uniform as such but I stick to choosing pieces that are easy to put together so they don’t require too much thought. Good classic shapes and colours, good textures, simple colours and good instant outfit updaters, like a great pair of boots or a bit of a print or a good jacket. The day’s that I am with my kids I don’t wear good clothes. They just get trashed.

I’d love to refresh my wardrobe every couple of years, but that isn’t always financially possible. So a couple refresher pieces every few months that work back with good basics seem to be the way I tend to go.

WORK