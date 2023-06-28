‘After 7 kids, and 22 years as a stay-at-home mum, I decided it was my turn.’

Rebecca McAlister always wanted a big family with her husband Glenn, and after giving birth to her fifth baby at age 30, she thought her pregnancy years were over.

"We never planned an exact number of children," Rebecca tells Mamamia.

"But as we started our family at age 20, I thought I would have all my kids by 30. But then when my fourth baby went to kindergarten and my fifth child started daycare twice a week I thought, 'What am I going to do with my life?' I decided I wanted a sixth baby and then my seventh and final baby was a surprise but I got my other girl!"

When their youngest daughter was just eight months old, Glenn was diagnosed with some complex health issues.

"People asked us if we were going to have more and it was Glenn's medical issues that stopped us, otherwise, who knows how many more kids we could have had!

"The thing is, I didn't have difficult pregnancies or deliveries and I enjoyed having the kids at home with me."

Glenn and Rebecca met at high school in Penrith when they were just 15 years old. Glenn was self-employed and the family breadwinner until he became unwell just over five years ago. The couple had seven kids over 16 years, their eldest is now 22 and the youngest is six.

It was only when her seventh child started school in 2022 that Rebecca could see a life for herself outside of raising her big family.

Rebecca, Glenn and the seven kids at Christmas. Image: Supplied.

"I had been a very busy stay-at-home mum for almost 22 years and I was used to putting everyone else's needs before mine. But then suddenly when everything changed, I knew it was my time. Glenn and I needed to role reverse, and so it was my turn to go out and get some qualifications so I could get back to work and start financially supporting my family.

"It wasn't straightforward, and I felt scared at the thought of studying when I had been out of that learning environment for over two decades and I didn't even do Year 12.

"But I knew I was ready for a new challenge and I always thought a career in paediatric nursing or as a midwife would be amazing."

Rebecca started her midlife career journey with a Certificate III in Individual Support at her local TAFE, followed by a Certificate III in Health Services Assistance and Pathology Collection, and a Certificate IV in Medical Practice Assisting.

"There were a couple of options for me to get back on the path to becoming a qualified nurse, one of which was via university. But with the Individual Support option at TAFE, I knew it would give me the confidence boost I needed just to get started. I began a work placement at an aged care facility and after four days they offered me a job!

"As part of my Cert III in Health Services Assistant, I did a placement in an acute setting at a hospital and that was great and then after those two qualifications I could sit the entry exam to be an enrolled nurse."

Rebecca says she was petrified at the thought of a maths test but aced it, much to her relief and surprise.

"I was in with a lot of younger girls that had literally just finished Year 12, so just getting into the course was a really nice boost for me."

Rebecca now works two days per week at an aged care facility alongside studying to become a nurse three days per week. Life is busy with six out of her seven kids still living in the family home, and her days start early and finish pretty late.

"I am out of the house from 6.30am until about 3.30pm each day and so Glenn and I manage the kids between us as we don't have a great deal of local support. While Glenn still lives with chronic pain, he can manage some work during school hours and he also does pretty much all the school drop-offs and pickups while I get myself to work or TAFE.

"Everyone has their moments but we all get on pretty well. Logistics are challenging and shopping for groceries costs a fortune!

"I used to meal plan and get meat out the freezer in the morning but now I am simply too busy and we're all very indecisive as a family. I usually just go to the shops every day after work and we decide day by day what to have for dinner."

With the older kids out doing their own thing, Rebecca says some of the other logistics are easier.

"My two eldest have their own cars and sort their own lunches. The teenagers take money for canteen lunches and so really I only need to make two packed lunches these days and I make them the night before to give Glenn a bit more time to get everyone up, dressed and out the house the following morning.

"We still have a big car when we need to go out, but often have to take two or more cars when we all need to be somewhere together, which is rare."

Rebecca says that while the house is busy and the kids sometimes miss her not being around, she knows going back to study and work was the right decision.

"At first the kids were hesitant as I was up and gone before they even woke for school, but now they think it is superb and they are proud of me.

"I'm also really proud of myself. The teachers at TAFE and my colleagues at my work placements have been so supportive and my increased self-confidence makes me realise I am doing the right thing. Not just for me, but for my family.

"The whole journey has made me think I can do this and allowed me to believe in myself again.

"My 14-year-old daughter is interested in science and possibly a nursing career and not only can I now confidently help her with her homework but I like to think my going back to work and being so excited by it is inspiring her too."

Laura Jackel is Mamamia's Family Writer. For links to her articles and to see photos of her outfits and kids, follow her on Instagram and TikTok.

Feature Image: Supplied.