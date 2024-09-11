All the best red carpet moments from the MTV VMAs 2024.

The most iconic music awards show is back for another year, with the MTV Video Music Awards 2024 kicking off at Long Island's UBS Arena in New York today.

Through the years the VMAs has been the birthplace of some of the biggest pop culture moments in history. From the show-stopping snake dance by Britney Spears, to Beyonce's first ever pregnancy reveal, to Kanye West's infamous disruption of Taylor Swift's acceptance speech, this awards show is always one to watch.

But it's not just the show that brings the unforgettable moments, with the red carpet hosting some of the most stylish stars on the planet each and every year.

Megan Thee Stallion is sure to be one of the best dressed guests in attendance, and will likely serve up multiple costume changes throughout the evening as she hosts the VMAs for the first time.

While pop stars Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello and more are expected to not only attend, but deliver sensational performances, too.

She's nominated for a whopping 10 awards, but at this stage there's still a certain air of mystery surrounding Taylor Swift's attendance. And if she does attend, fans are hoping to see her walk the red carpet with her loved-up boyfriend, Travis Kelce. We're waiting with baited breath to see if Miss Swift will grace us with her presence.

But in the meantime, we've got all the best and most fashionable red carpet moments from the MTV VMAs 2024 red carpet. See them all below, live as the star's arrive.

