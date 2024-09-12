'A disappearing Taylor Swift and surprise kiss.' All the wildest moments from the VMAs.

And just like that, the MTV Video Music Awards have wrapped up for another year of loose fun and iconic performances.

The night was stacked with the biggest celebrities on the planet, including nominees Taylor Swift, Post Malone, Morgan Wallen, SZA, Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan and Eminem.

As usual, Taylor Swift led the nominations with 12 nods this year. She won an incredible seven awards, taking her total to 30. This made her the most awarded artist in VMAs history, dethroning Beyoncé with 25.

Megan Thee Stallion was our hostess with the mostess, as the awards marked its 40th anniversary.

It was a big night for Katy Perry as she received the coveted Video Vanguard Award at the 2024 VMAs.

If you missed the big show or just want to relive it, we've rounded up the wildest moments.

On the red carpet, Chappell Roan didn't hold back with a photographer.

When Chapell Roan walked the red carpet, fans claim that a photographer told her to 'shut the f**k up.' To this, Chapell whipped her body around, pointed her finger and shouted 'You, shut the f**k up!!!'

I mean, we don't deserve her.

Tate McRae channelled Britney Spears.

The 'Greedy' singer stunned on the red carpet in an all-black lacy number, which was a throwback to Britney's 2001 look from the same awards show.

Image: Getty.

Taylor Swift showed up as a sexy Scotsman superhero.

This from Taylor Swift is… a look!! It's a sexier departure for the pop icon, with a tartan printed corset and a sweeping tartan skirt worn over black hotpants and thigh-high boots.

I'm all about it! For Swifties hoping for a Reputation vibe, for me this has landed firmly in the Tortured Poets Department.

Image: Getty.

Katy Perry arrived with a QR code tramp stamp, naturally.

Katy Perry rocked the red carpet in a shredded dress with her boyfriend, Orlando Bloom. But it was an accessory on her back that left people confused: is that a QR code?? Yes, yes it is.

The lower back tattoo QR code is presumably a link to her new album, 143.

Image: Getty.

Eminem opened the show in a weird wig.

Invoking his 'Slim Shady' days, Eminem burst on stage wearing a peroxide blonde wig to perform 'Houdini'. He appeared with a doppelganger which was so freakishly similar to him that I shouted 'am I watching The Prestige???' at my laptop screen. Sorcery!!

Post Malone was lost for words when describing Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift and Post Malone took home the award for Best Collaboration. After Taylor boasted about working with the artist, revealing he's so polite that he still calls her 'm'am', she let him take the microphone.

But Post got lost for words when describing working with his 'Fortnite' collaborator. It was a bit cute!!

Megan Thee Stallion recreated Britney Spears' snake moment.

The rapper and host held the snake for approximately 6 seconds before screaming she wanted to take the slippery creature off. Hard relate!

Image: Paramount Plus.

Sabrina Carpenter stunned with her extraterrestrial performance.

She started with 'Please Please Please' then jumped into her new hit song 'Taste' before ending on 'Espresso.' Throughout the performance, she was surrounded by astronauts and an oddly sexy alien.

It was a feast for the eyes and culminated in Sabrina making out with the alien. I don't know what I'm watching but I'm strangely aroused.

Katy Perry won the VMAs Video Vanguard Award.

Orlando Bloom introduced his girlfriend Katy Perry. "I know her as a mother, as a partner," he said. "She loves with her whole heart and is kind of irresistible"

She opened the performance with 'Dark Horse' and then 'ET' suspended from the roof and dressed in a futuristic outfit. Perry then went back through her hits including 'California Girls', 'Teenage Dream', 'Firework' and 'I Kissed A Girl'.

She ended with her new song 'Lifetimes', noticeably skipping her new album's controversial first single, 'Woman's World'.

Katy began her speech by revealing it was the 'first day of her period'. Queen.

And no one enjoyed it more than Taylor Swift.

The two pop stars have long put their feud to rest as Taylor Swift was living for Katy Perry running through her greatest hits.

Chappell Roan invoked Joan of Arc to slay the stage.

Your favourite drag queen's favourite drag Sasha Colby (iykyk) introduced Chappell Roan on stage to sing her breakout hit 'Good Luck, Babe'.

She suited up in armor to a flaming castle backdrop and was surrounded by knights fighting it out as she screamed out the iconic song. It was giving Joan of Arc vibes as she fired a flaming crossbow and was one for the history books. Roan of Arc, if you will.

Taylor Swift did an outfit change and people had theories.

Shedding her tartan gown, Taylor Swift debuted a second outfit: a green sequined number worn with black boots. Obviously, the Swifties are freaking out as these could be seen as Reputation colours.

Image: Getty.

Then a sparkly man did a cool backflip.

Benson Boone performed his hit 'Beautiful Things' in a sparkly blue jumpsuit and literally jumped into the chorus with a backflip.

Harry Styles, you better back your back!

Chappell Roan read a touching speech from her diary.

After scooping the award for Best New Artist, Chappell Road opened up her diary to read her prepared speech. She dedicated the award to 'all the drag artists that inspire me' and 'queer and trans people'.

Taylor Swift went MIA??

Fans were loving Taylor Swift's fun vibes during the first half of the show, but then suddenly, the 'Fortnight' singer was seen going backstage and she, umm… didn't return.

Some estimated she was gone for 30 minutes, while others gasped that she's been gone for over an hour, creating missing posters.

Thankfully, she returned in time to win Video of the Year and she even mentioned "my boyfriend Travis," in her speech.

Taylor Swift's emotional shout out to Travis Kelce.

As mentioned, Taylor's final speech of the evening came complete with a touching tribute to her guy Travis. Given the week they've just had, with reports of a break-up document and a controversial hang with the Mahomes at the US Open, the subtext of her speech was clear: she's madly in love with her man.

Taylor spoke about how the 'Fortnight' music video seemed quite serious, but the set was filled with lightness thanks to Travis.

"I would say cut and we'd be done with that take, I would always just hear someone cheering like woo from across the studio where we were shooting it and that one person was my boyfriend Travis. Everything this man touches turns to happiness, fun, and magic. So I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot because I'll always remember that," she told the crowd.

Is anyone else crying?

Image: Getty.

The girlies dominated the biggest awards.

Sabrina Carpenter's 'Espresso' won for Song of the Year.

Tyla took the award for her song 'Water' in the Best Afrobeats category. Megan Thee Stallion won the Best Trending Video for 'Mamushi, as LISA won Best K-pop for 'Rockstar'.

As mentioned, Chappell Roan won Best New Artist.

Katy Perry was awarded the Vanguard and won Most Iconic Performance for 'Roar' from 2013.

Taylor Swift won for seven awards, including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Pop, Best Collaboration and Song of the Summer.

The latest awards make Taylor the most awarded person in VMA history, with 30 in total. No biggie! Oh, what a night!

Feature image: Getty.