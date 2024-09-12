'A disappearing Taylor Swift and surprise kiss.' All the wildest moments from the VMAs.

And just like that, the MTV Video Music Awards have wrapped up for another year of loose fun and iconic performances.

The night was stacked with the biggest celebrities on the planet, including nominees Taylor Swift, Post Malone, Morgan Wallen, SZA, Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan and Eminem.

As usual, Taylor Swift led the nominations with 12 nods this year. She won an incredible seven awards, taking her total to 30. This made her the most awarded artist in VMAs history, dethroning Beyoncé with 25.

Megan Thee Stallion was our hostess with the mostess, as the awards marked its 40th anniversary.

It was a big night for Katy Perry as she received the coveted Video Vanguard Award at the 2024 VMAs.

If you missed the big show or just want to relive it, we've rounded up the wildest moments.

On the red carpet, Chappell Roan didn't hold back with a photographer.

When Chapell Roan walked the red carpet, fans claim that a photographer told her to 'shut the f**k up.' To this, Chapell whipped her body around, pointed her finger and shouted 'You, shut the f**k up!!!'

I mean, we don't deserve her.