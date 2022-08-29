If there's one awards show that never disappoints on the fashion and beauty front, it's the MTV VMAs. This is where the celebrities pull out ALL the (crazy) (sometimes questionable) stops.
So, what are we waiting for?! The 2022 MTV VMAs are here - so let's get right into it.
From Lizzo's incredible off-the-shoulder gown to Lil Nas X's next-level feather 'fit and Taylor Swift's Euphoria-inspired eye look, here are all the best red carpet looks from the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.
Lizzo.
Taylor Swift.
Remi Wolf.
Sabrina Carpenter.
Dixie D'Amelio.
Chloe Fineman.
Tate McRae.
Ashley Graham.
Bebe Rexha.
Chloe Bailey.
Lili Reinhart.
Cyn Santana.
Lil Nas X.
Dove Cameron.
Becky G.
Anitta.
Jack Harlow.
Lauren Spencer-Smith.
Måneskin.
J Balvin Valentina Ferrer.
Dylan O'Brien.
Shenseea.
Ava Max.
Olivia O'Brien.
Yung Gravy & Sheri Nicole.
Kamie Crawford.
Saucy Santana.
What's your favourite look on the VMAs 2022 red carpet? Share with us in the comment section below.
