News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

fashion

Every fashion and beauty look worth seeing at the 2022 VMAs.

ADVERTISEMENT

If there's one awards show that never disappoints on the fashion and beauty front, it's the MTV VMAs. This is where the celebrities pull out ALL the (crazy) (sometimes questionable) stops.

So, what are we waiting for?! The 2022 MTV VMAs are here - so let's get right into it.

From Lizzo's incredible off-the-shoulder gown to Lil Nas X's next-level feather 'fit and Taylor Swift's Euphoria-inspired eye look, here are all the best red carpet looks from the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

Lizzo.

Taylor Swift.

Image: Getty

ARE YOU KIDDING ME. Image: Getty.

Remi Wolf.

Image: Getty

Sabrina Carpenter.

Image: Getty

Dixie D'Amelio.

Image: Getty

Chloe Fineman.

Image: Getty

Tate McRae.

Ashley Graham.

Image: Getty

Bebe Rexha.

Image: Getty

Chloe Bailey.

Lili Reinhart.

Image: Getty

Cyn Santana.

Image: Getty

Lil Nas X.

Dove Cameron.

Image: Getty

Becky G.

Anitta.

Jack Harlow.

Lauren Spencer-Smith.

Måneskin.

Image: Getty

J Balvin Valentina Ferrer.

Dylan O'Brien.

Image: Getty

Shenseea.

Image: Getty

Ava Max.

Image: Getty

Olivia O'Brien.

Image: Getty

Yung Gravy & Sheri Nicole.

Kamie Crawford.

Image: Getty

Saucy Santana.

Image: Getty



What's your favourite look on the VMAs 2022 red carpet? Share with us in the comment section below.

Feature image: Getty; Instagram; @mtv

Calling-on everyone aged 25 to 54! Take this short Mamamia survey now to go in the running to win a $50 gift voucher.

TAKE SURVEY ➤

Tags: fashion , celebrity

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT