Your favourite song from 2004 is still in the charts 13 years later.

If you thought people’s musical taste was fickle, you’d be wrong.

We seem to find what we like and stick to it. And for a lot of people – especially in the UK – that seems to be one song from 2004.

As Noisey recently discovered, there hasn’t been a single year since 2004 when The Killers’ Mr Brightside hasn’t been in the UK charts.

via GIPHY

I’ll repeat, a song from 2004 is still charting 13 years later. Not even Beyoncé, Taylor Swift or Adele have this kind of staying power.

Yep, it’s more than a decade later and people are still over-dramatically singing along to: “It started out with a kiss, how did it end up like this? It was only a kiss, it was only a kiss.”

The song has charted 166 times since its original release and it even spent 35 consecutive weeks in the charts between July 2016 and March of this year.

In fact, just this January it reached number 49 – its highest position in three years. Meaning a song from 2004 was a Top 50 hit in 2017.

Aussie singer Katie Noonan talks about how her life works on and off the road. Post continues…

No one really knows why this is happening – but I think it might have something to do with the power of nostalgia and the fact that we all like to get a little bit dramatic and whingy after we’ve had a few drinks.

And Mr Brightside tells a story all too familiar to most of us – one of unrequited love, jealously and hopefully, a late night kebab.