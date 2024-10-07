The cinema is back, baby! These are the 16 most exciting movies coming out.

Did you feel that? The cinema is back, baby.

This year, cinema has brought its A-game with the release of nonstop blockbusters like Twisters, Inside Out 2, Deadpool & Wolverine, Dune 2 and It Ends With Us.

I don't remember a time in recent memory that I felt the call to head to the cinema so strongly, but it seems like every other weekend, there's another exciting flick screening in a range of genres from coming-of-age dramas to horror tales.

2023 might have been the year of Barbenheimer, but 2024 is the year that a stream of constant films will delight any and every cinephile.

And the best news? There's plenty more to come, so we've rounded up all the exciting movies coming out in the coming months, including a double feature to fill that Barbenheimer hole.

Joker: Folie à Deux (October 3).

Joaquin Phoenix returns as Arthur Fleck in this musical sequel to 2019's Joker. This time, Lady Gaga joins the cast as the iconic Harley Quinn, Arthur's love interest.

The Todd Phillips-directed film follows the doomed romance and shared madness between these iconic DC villains after they meet in Arkham Asylum. The sequel has received rather mixed reviews.

The Apprentice (October 10).

This biographical drama, directed by Ali Abbasi, focuses on Donald Trump's early career in 1970s-80s New York real estate.

Sebastian Stan stars as Trump, with Succession's Jeremy Strong as his mentor, Roy Cohn. The film explores their controversial relationship and Trump's rise to prominence.

Image: StudioCanal.

Lonely Planet (October 11).

Lonely Planet is a romantic drama which will see Laura Dern star as a reclusive novelist who meets Liam Hemsworth's character at a writer's retreat in Morocco. Their acquaintanceship evolves into an intoxicating, life-altering love affair. Directed by Susannah Grant, the movie has generated buzz for its fresh take on an age-gap romance.

Smile 2 (October 17).

It's spook o'clock! Smile 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2022 horror hit. Starring Kyle Gallner as he reprises his role from the original film, along with newcomer Naomi Scott, who plays pop star Skye Riley, the film follows Skye as she inherits the terrifying Smile curse. Yikes!

Directed by Parker Finn, the movie promises to expand on the entity's mythology while delivering more chilling scares. This is one premiere every horror fan should add to their calendar.

Woman of the Hour (October 18).

This Netflix movie is based on the true story of serial killer Rodney Alcala's appearance on The Dating Game in 1978, and it marks In Anna Kendrick's directorial debut, too. Kendrick stars as contestant Cheryl Bradshaw, with Daniel Zovatto portraying Alcala.

Image: Netflix.

Lee (October 24).

Lee is a biographical drama about war photographer Lee Miller that stars Kate Winslet in the lead role. The film chronicles Miller's journey from model to photojournalist during World War II.

It also features a strong supporting cast, including Andy Samberg and Marion Cotillard. Add this one to your list of Oscar contenders.

Saturday Night (October 31).

Saturday Night portrays the chaotic 90 minutes that led up to the first broadcast of Saturday Night Live in 1975.

Directed by Jason Reitman, the star-studded cast includes Gabriel LaBelle as Lorne Michaels, Dylan O'Brien as Dan Aykroyd, Rachel Sennott as Rosie Shuster, Lamorne Morris as Garrett Morris, along with a bunch of other famous faces.

Gladiator II (November 14).

Girlies and gays, gather. Paul Mescal is a hot Roman!

The sequel to Ridley Scott's 2000 epic will introduce Mescal as Lucius, the grown-up nephew of Commodus from the original movie.

The story follows Lucius as he's forced into gladiatorial combat after his home is conquered by tyrannical emperors, with an impeccable cast that includes Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal.

Scott is back to direct, and Gladiator II promises to be a grand spectacle that aims to recapture the epic scale and cultural impact of its Russell Crowe-led predecessor.

Watch the trailer. Post continues after video.

Wicked (November 21).

Once again, girlies and gays, please gather.

Barbenheimer is done, it's time for a Wicked-ator (or Glicked?) double feature, baby!

Based on the hit Broadway musical, Wicked tells the untold story of the witches of Oz. Starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, the film chronicles their unlikely friendship.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, the cast is rounded out by Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum. Given how diehard Wicked fans are, it goes without saying that this movie is going to be huge! And it's only part one of two instalments, so it's best just to lean into the hysteria now, to be honest.

Heretic (November 28).

A psychological horror film starring Hugh Grant? Sign me up!!

Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East star as two young Mormon missionaries who become trapped in a dangerous game of cat and mouse when they visit the home of a mysterious man — aka Grant. Be afraid, be very afraid.

Moana 2 (November 28).

After eight years of anticipation, Moana 2 will continue the adventures of Moana and Maui, picking up three years after the original film.

Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson reprise their roles as Moana and Maui, respectively. The plot follows Moana on a new journey to the far seas of Oceania after she receives a call from her ancestors. The film's trailer broke Disney's record when it racked up 178 million views in 24 hours, so get hyped.

Image: Getty.

Mufasa: The Lion King (December 19).

Disney adults are being spoilt! Directed by Barry Jenkins, this prequel to The Lion King explores the origin story of Simba's father, Mufasa. Like the previous live-action Lion King, the film uses photorealistic animation to bring the African savanna to life.

The prequel will delve into Mufasa's rise to become the legendary lion king we know from the original story. In a cute casting twist, Beyoncé lends her voice to Nala, while her daughter Blue Ivy will portray Kiara.

A Real Pain (December 26).

A Real Pain is a comedy-drama directed by Jesse Eisenberg, who also stars in the film alongside Kieran Culkin. The film follows two mismatched cousins on a tour of Poland to honour their late grandmother.

And, okay… these next three movies are technically 2025 films, but I couldn't skip them!

Nosferatu (January 1).

Directed by Robert Eggers, Nosferatu is a highly anticipated remake of the 1922 classic. Starring Bill Skarsgård as Count Orlok, Lily-Rose Depp, and Nicholas Hoult, it promises a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and a terrifying vampire.

The film has generated huge buzz among horror fans.

Image: Universal Pictures.

Paddington in Peru (January 1).

Paddington in Peru is the highly anticipated third installment in the beloved Paddington film series. This time around, Paddington and the Brown family journey to Peru to visit Aunt Lucy.

Ben Whishaw returns as the voice of Paddington, joined by Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, and newcomers Olivia Colman and Antonio Banderas. The film promises more misadventures and marmalade as our fave bear treks through the Amazon rainforest and Peruvian mountains.

We Live in Time (January 23).

Bring a tissue, or maybe the whole box.

In this romantic drama, Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh play a chef and a divorcé whose lives intertwine after a chance encounter, with the story spanning a decade of their relationship.

The couple's relationship takes a turn when Pugh's character is diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

Directed by John Crowley, the movie has already been praised on the festival circuit for its emotional storyline and the chemistry between its lead actors. Run don't walk!

Feature image: Universal Pictures/Paramount Pictures/StudioCanal.