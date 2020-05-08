What you can do and how far you can travel this Mother's Day, state by state.

For many of us, this year’s Mother’s Day will look very different to normal.

Despite the Federal government’s newly announced three step plan, each state has the authority to decide when it will implement the first step back towards normality.

So depending on where you are in Australia right now, you may or may not be able to visit your mum on Sunday. There are also differences in how many of you can visit at one time depending on your location, but one thing remains consistent across all states and territories: You must still practice social distancing.

That means no hugs. Unfortunately, an elbow tap will have to suffice.

To keep it simple, here is a state-by-state breakdown of exactly what you can and can’t do with mum this Mother’s Day.

New South Wales.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Thursday confirmed NSW would not be easing restrictions in time for Mother’s Day.

“Without wanting to be the bearer of bad news, can I say that whilst National Cabinet is considering easing some restrictions from Friday, I doubt very much that NSW will be in a position to implement anything before Mother’s Day,” she said during her daily press conference.

In NSW, residents must stay at home unless they are working, shopping for essentials, caregiving or exercising.

Only two adults and their dependable children can visit another household at one time, with it falling under the state’s “care” exemption.

There are no restrictions on how far you can travel within the state to visit someone.

Victoria.

Victoria is not easing restrictions in time for Mother’s Day, with Premier Daniel Andrews reiterating that Victoria’s stage three restrictions would not change until the State of Emergency ended on Monday.

Social visits are not allowed in the state, however you may visit to deliver food, provide medical care or for “compassionate reasons”.

“I can tell you what I will be doing on Mother’s Day – I will not be visiting my mum,” Premier Andrews said.

Queensland.

Households of up to five people will be able to visit other Queensland homes this Mother’s Day.

From Sunday, members of the same household will be able go to another.

“There (are) a lot of mums out there who’d love to see one household in the morning and another in the afternoon and another in the evening. That could happen,” Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young said.

“But they can’t all go at the same time. Hugs are a no-go.”

Queenslanders can now also travel more than 50 kilometres from their home, go for a picnic and shop for ‘non-essentials’.

Australian Capital Territory.

In the ACT, one household is now able to visit another household, as long as there are no others visitors present and social distancing measures are followed.

If they come from different households, the maximum of visitors allowed at once is two.

Western Australia.

Up to 10 people are able to gather in Western Australia, but you are still unable to travel between WA’s nine regions unless it is for “compassionate” reasons.

Groups under 10 can also enjoy recreational activities like picnics, hiking, camping and boating.

South Australia.

South Australians may gather in groups under 10, as long as there is enough space to remain 1.5 metres apart and at least four square metres per person indoors.

The state’s chief public health officer Professor Nicola Spurrier has however cautioned families with elderly and immuno-compromised or vulnerable family members to take caution.

Northern Territory.

There is no limit on the number of people you can see in the NT, but unnecessary social interaction is discouraged and you must practice social distancing.

Tasmania.

You may visit mum in Tasmania as it falls under the state’s “social support” exemption. However, a maximum of two visitors are permitted at once and social distancing must be practised.

In public, you may be out with only those who live in your household or one other from another.

The statewide ban on nursing home visits will also remain in place on Sunday.

Feature image: Getty.