For the women who find the lead up to Mother's Day hard, we're thinking of you.

There are a few days a year when dealing with loss is particularly hard. Birthdays. Anniversaries. Christmas. Mother’s Day.

So while for some, this Sunday is all about celebration, we’re thinking about all the women for whom this day is often met with dread..



Watch: A message for women for whom Mother’s Day is the saddest. Post continues after video.

For the women struggling to get pregnant.

The ones dealing with the heartbreak of pregnancy loss or losing a child before their time.

For the people estranged from their mum and those who no longer have them around.

We know today is painful and upsetting and only serves to emphasis that missing part.

We’re here to say we hear you, we acknowledge you and we’re thinking of you.



Share this with someone you think needs to hear it this Mother’s Day.