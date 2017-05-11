News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

real life

For the women who find the lead up to Mother's Day hard, we're thinking of you.

ADVERTISEMENT
Thanks to our brand partner, Genea

There are a few days a year when dealing with loss is particularly hard. Birthdays. Anniversaries. Christmas. Mother’s Day.

So while for some, this Sunday is all about celebration, we’re thinking about all the women for whom this day is often met with dread..

Watch: A message for women for whom Mother’s Day is the saddest. Post continues after video.

For the women struggling to get pregnant.

The ones dealing with the heartbreak of pregnancy loss or losing a child before their time.

For the people estranged from their mum and those who no longer have them around.

We know today is painful and upsetting and only serves to emphasis that missing part.

We’re here to say we hear you, we acknowledge you and we’re thinking of you.


Share this with someone you think needs to hear it this Mother’s Day.

Tags: entsteam , facebook-tg , infertility , infertility2017 , mothers-day

Related Stories

Recommended