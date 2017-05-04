News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

kids

Onlookers 'appalled' after mother lets son wee in cup while they're eating in food court.

All mothers know toilet training can be hard but one mum’s approach has left witnesses “appalled”.

The mother was dining in a shopping centre food court when she let her toddler wee in a plastic cup, reports Kidspot.

A “horrified” witness uploaded photos of the incident online  – which were taken in Krasnodar in Russia.

According to Kidspot, one commenter said: “Even animals do not pee next to the place they eat, what did this woman think of when she decided to hold a cup next to her son’s pee.”

“I wonder if the boy wanted to do number two, would she let him do it at the food court too? By putting a newspaper on a plate? Wild people,” another added.

It is not the first time there has been a row over toilet etiquette.

A Brisbane mother was asked to leave a cafe after she changed her 12-week-old daughter’s nappy on a table.

The mother was outraged after being told she had crossed the line when she changed her baby’s nappy twice on the dining table

The woman gave the cafe a “one star” review on Google.

"Their coffee is near perfection. That's where the positive review ends," she said.

“As a mother of a newborn baby (12 weeks old!), I was treated very poorly by the woman who I assume is the manager.”

The new mother said it was her only solution as there were no public restrooms.

Podcast: Do you let smokers hold your baby?

Tags: parenting-2 , toddler , toilet-training

Related Stories

Recommended