Mother admits she regrets not terminating her twins.

It’s a tough thing for any parent to admit, but one incredibly honest mum has voiced one of parenting’s biggest taboos.

Regret.

Irish mother Jeanne Measom already had four children when she discovered she was accidentally pregnant again.

The unplanned pregnancy was even more of a shock when she found out she was having twins.

It was 2008 and the blogger was already 42 years of age and had assumed she had finished her family. Her children at the time ranged from 10-years-old to just 8 months. Her youngest, Charlie, was still being breastfed so she never expected to find out there were two more on the way.

In fact, Ms Measom thought she might be about to hit menopause as her own mum had gone through it quite young.

She told The Sun of her shock: “I stared and stared at the stick when it showed up positive. My husband was as shocked as I was. How on earth could this have happened?”

She says she turned to her husband, Guy, and demanded just how he thought they could cope with five children.

Jeanne says her first thought was a termination.

“But first I had to see how far gone I was. A scan at the hospital showed I was six weeks pregnant. While it was early enough to terminate the pregnancy – I realised that I couldn’t go through with it.

“Guy agreed. His rationale was simple – 'what’s one more when you’ve already got four?'"

She says she cried through much of her pregnancy terrified of how she would cope.

“As hard as I tried I just couldn’t imagine how I was going to get the older kids to school with a toddler and baby twins in tow.”

Her twins were induced at 38 weeks after a difficult pregnancy, but nothing could prepare her for the next shock.

“I’d really been hoping for girls, but ended up with identical twin boys.

“It’s such a random, remote thing to have happened to us. Jude was 7 pounds and Rowan 6 pounds."