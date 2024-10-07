'As a beauty editor, I tried all of 2024's viral products. These 9 are the best.'

This article was originally published in Adore Beauty.

If 2024 has shown us anything (besides how to be "very demure") it's that beauty never sleeps.

We're just over halfway through the year, and already there are too many new and exciting products to count. From TikTok sensations to cult-favourite comebacks, the internet is buzzing with beauty that isn't just setting trends — it's redefining them.

And we haven't even hit the holiday season yet! (Btw, I've had a sneak peek at what's coming and between you and me there is some seriously cool stuff on the way... stay tuned.)

Since you all loved my 2023 viral beauty wrap-up so much, I thought I'd get a jump start on 2024's most viral beauty products so far.

As a beauty editor, I'm fortunate to get my hands on lots of cool stuff to try. Between our Senior Beauty Editor, Sadaf, and I, we've put all the products on this VIP list to the test.

So we know what's more style than substance, and what's actually worth the hype (and your hard-earned dollars).

Here are our honest thoughts.

Top viral beauty products of 2024.

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm 10g. Image: Adore Beauty.

Starting strong with a new lip balm from our friends behind the coveted Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask.

On the tin, the Laneige Lip Glowy Balm is described as "A lightweight, moisture-rich lip balm with Shea and Murumuru Seed Butters for extra soft, hydrated, kissable lips throughout the day."

To me, it's essentially a pocket-sized, daytime version of their beloved sleeping mask — perfect for on-the-go, with an added pop of colour.

Given the cult status of the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, it's no surprise their new balm caught the eye of beauty lovers worldwide.

But it was mega-influencer Alix Earle's "Get Ready with Me" Tikok that truly catapulted it into the spotlight, racking up over nine million views.

So, does it live up to the hype? In a word: Yes.

I'm obsessed with my OG Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, but let's be real: I'm losing its applicator within minutes of opening the box. Between my cat and my clumsiness, these tiny spatulas don't stand a chance.

So, I appreciate that this new balm doesn't require digging into a pot. Plus, the curved applicator feels super comfortable gliding over my lips.

I went for the shade Berry, a warm coral pink that's perfect for everyday wear. It has a buttery texture that's nourishing without being sticky. The pigment is subtle but can be amped up by layering a lip liner underneath. My go-to lip combo? MAKE UP FOR EVER Artist Color Pencil in Wherever Walnut.

Mediheal Vitamide Brightening Pad 100 pads. Image: Adore Beauty.

Mediheal is a relatively new K-beauty brand at Adore, renowned for offering premium yet affordable products designed to address various skincare needs.

I've already yapped about how much I love the Mediheal Pantenolips Sleeping Mask (it's seriously that good), but this time I want to talk about their pre-soaked facial treatment pads.

With almost 30 million related TikTok videos to date, the toner pads have made their mark as a quick and easy way to incorporate targeted treatments into skincare routines.

There are several versions of the treatment pads on offer depending on your skin type and concerns including hydration, age management, irritation, pigmentation and more.

As an eternal glow-chaser, I picked up the Mediheal Vitamide Brightening Pad, enriched with vitamin C and niacinamide to improve my skin tone and luminosity.

Before and after using the Mediheal Vitamide Brightening Pad. Image: Adore Beauty.

I was initially a tad nervous at the thought of leaving the toner pads on my dry skin for the full 15 minutes, but am pleased to report I've experienced no irritation or dryness when using them once daily.

In fact, quite the opposite: soft, supple, shiny skin.

With 100 pads in each box, I don't see myself running out of the Mediheal Brightening Pads anytime soon.

Even if I used them to their full potential, three pads (across my cheeks and forehead) morning and night, they'd still last me over four weeks — and at less than $40, that's under $1.50 a day.

The applicator tongs are worth a mention too! Super cute and cleverly packaged on the underside of the lid for safe, hygienic keeping. Would we expect anything else from the innovative world of K-beauty?

Wella Professionals Ultimate Repair Miracle Rescue 95ml. Image: Adore Beauty.

If your tresses are in dire need of some TLC, this is one haircare product to keep on your radar.

The Wella Ultimate Repair Miracle Rescue is a leave-in treatment designed to help revive and strengthen damaged, breakage-prone hair.

It's infused with AHA and Omega 9 to detangle hair, make it smoother and more manageable, and give it a healthy shine.

Both Sadaf and I have had the pleasure of spritzing this spray throughout our manes. Here's a snippet from her Beauty IQ review:

"Truly a little miracle in an under-$50 bottle, this damaged hair treatment is what I personally think is the heavy-lifter and the star in this whole range.

[Celebrity and award-winning hairdresser] Renya agrees: "This treatment will give you the best 90 seconds of your life!"

"It repairs hair damage, detangles and smooths. You will see transformative results in just one use!"

Pro tip: Use Miracle Hair Rescue every time you wash your hair. It will make your blow-dry last because your hair will be strong and nourished.

Add this to your 'hair treatment for damaged hair' shopping list."

L'Oreal Paris Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer 40ml. Image: Adore Beauty.

ICYMI, I recently reviewed L'Oreal Lumi Glotion for Beauty IQ which you can find here. You can also see how this all-in-one glow enhancer looks across different skin types and tones.

But given how obsessed I've become with it, I thought I'd be cheeky and include it here too.

To quote me, "This lightweight lotion feels more like skincare than makeup, spreading smoothly across your skin and leaving behind a dewy, expensive-looking sheen.

I've been loving it as a base product, squeezing a pea-sized amount onto each cheek and my forehead before applying foundation. A little extra goes on my nose, cheekbones, cupid's bow, and brow bones for that extra pop.

For a natural finish, I prefer using my fingers on my face, while a fluffy brush is perfect for dusting my chest with a bit of a fairy-like glow.

I'm patiently awaiting warmer days so I can slather this sparkly concoction all over me. Until then, I'll settle for my face, shoulders and décolletage.

If you're one of the lucky ones jetting off on a dreamy European summer, this baby is a must-pack. There's no better match for delicious cocktails than skin that shimmers in the sun."

elf Cosmetics Glossy Lip Stain. Image: Adore Beauty.

There's no shortage of lip products flooding our feeds, but I'm particularly excited about the ones that don't break the bank, like this elf Glossy Lip Stain.

I almost missed it until I stumbled upon one of its 30 million related TikTok videos.

I was intrigued by its staying power, which seemed to hold up through cups of coffee and even the swipe of a face cloth.

Given elf's reputation for creating formulas that outperform their price tags, my expectations were high — and I'm pleased to say it's easily worth the $12, and then some.

It's perfect for a vibrant wash of colour, with a slightly creamy formula that's buildable and leaves a gorgeous, glossy sheen.

After watching countless TikTok try-ons, I settled on the shade Power Mauve: a purplish pink that brightens up my fair complexion.

It makes my lips look like they've just devoured a bowl of berries. And it really is long-wearing, with a small, precise applicator that makes it easy to use.

Next shade on my list to try? Cinnamon Dreamz.

Ole Henriksen Banana Bright+ Instant Glow Moisturiser 50ml. Image: Adore Beauty.

Off the back of the success of the cult Ole Henriksen Banana Bright+ Eye Crème comes a new face cream by the same name.

Beauty writer and creator Alisha Bhojwani previously reviewed the Instant Glow Moisturiser for Beauty IQ (which you can read in full here!).

She even predicted its rise to TikTok fame:

"Call it a skinfluencer's intuition but, between you and me, I have a feeling that this will blow up all over TikTok."

And she was spot on. Alisha also shared:

Before and after using the Ole Henriksen Banana Bright+ Instant Glow Moisturiser. Image: Adore Beauty.

"It's a true cream consistency with a slightly yellow-orange hue that sinks into the skin within a matter of seconds and leaves my skin feeling fresh and hydrated. Upon first application, I already knew that this would be my go-to cream for when I wanted that sun kissed dewy makeup look… which is every day.

"It's been a couple of weeks since I've been using the moisturiser and the texture and glow aside, what's surprised me the most is how my skin tone has started to change. I've noticed that I'm waking up with brighter skin."

Anua Heartleaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil. Image: Adore Beauty.

Another new name at Adore Beauty, Anua is a Korean beauty brand gaining traction on social media.

Their Heartleaf Cleansing Oil, in particular, has caught the attention of beauty lovers for its ability to unclog pores, remove impurities and reduce sebaceous filaments (those small, light-coloured spots that can appear on areas where there are oil glands e.g. nose, forehead, chin and cheeks).

Although I don't have acne, I get breakouts so this cleansing oil's hero ingredient — Heartleaf extract, known for its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties — piqued my interest. As did its nourishing, plant oil formula including Jojoba, macadamia seed and grape seed.

I've been using it for the last couple of weeks and enjoying its hydrating, silky texture. It's an excellent first step in my double-cleanse routine, effectively breaking down makeup, SPF and god-only-knows-what else from the day.

A little goes a long way too. 10/10 bang for your buck.

Before and after using the L'Oréal Paris Volume Million Lashes Panorama Volumising Mascara. Image: Adore Beauty.

With a name like Million Dollar Lashes from the masters of mascara L'Oréal Paris, are we really surprised this new product went viral?

Here's a little snippet of our senior beauty editor's — and self-appointed Max Verstappen of road-testing affordable mascaras — review for Beauty IQ (read it here!).

"Was I heavily influenced by the images of Kendall Jenner and her rudely elongated, fanned out lashes in the ad campaign before the wand even hit my first lash? Sure. I'm human. But after trying, I can vouch for its fanned-out or 'panoramic' look with slightly more thickness.

"I also think this is a good mascara for anyone who has shorter lashes and needs some extra help in the lengthening department (especially those hard to catch ones on the end that I find some mascaras can't catch, but this one certainly does)."

Beauty of Joseon Revive Eye Serum 30ml. Image: Adore Beauty.

If 2024 has been hard on you (and your sleeping pattern), consider this new but noteworthy eye serum by cult K-beauty brand, Beauty of Joseon.

The Revive Eye Serum is designed to reduce signs of ageing and revitalise the delicate eye area.

It combines 10 per cent ginseng root extract (a skin pick-me-up) and 2 per cent retinal liposome (a vitamin A derivative) to enhance skin elasticity and brightness while minimising irritation.

IMO, it has more of an eye cream consistency than a typical serum texture. It's non-sticky, absorbs quickly and feels hydrating. It's also free from fragrance and essential oils, making it suitable for all skin types.

I've only been using it in the evening for the last couple of weeks so it's too soon to speak to long-term results, but in the short term, it feels nourishing and hasn't irritated my under-eye.

To read more from Jasmine Riley, click here.

