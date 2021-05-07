TRIED & TESTED: The 8 most recommended prams to suit every lifestyle.

Congratulations, you’re having a baby!

Somewhere between curating the ultimate baby name list and lamenting the absence of takeaway sushi in your life, you’ll become aware of the (surprisingly long) list of items you’ll need to acquire ahead of your baby’s arrival.

And right up there at the top is the all-important pram.

On that note: praise be to Baby Bunting, where you'll find all your baby and maternity essentials – from prams to car seats, nursery furniture to nappies and more.

I’m a mum of two kids, currently aged 2 and 4, so I’m still deep in the pram-hauling waters. However, with several years of pram-pushing experience under my belt, I now have a better understanding of what to look for in the buggy selection stakes as well as how your pram needs evolve over time.

Before you saddle up for another visit to Baby Bunting (and there’ll be plenty more) here’s what you need to know about their most popular pram models.

Single Pram options

Jengo Panorama XT Travel System With Bassinet

Head to any mother’s group populated café and you’re guaranteed to see one of these parked out front. The Jengo Panorama XT Travel System With Bassinet is a sound and affordable pram option and even comes with a cosy bassinet for that sleepy newborn stage.

Among the inclusions: the highly useful baby capsule adaptors, which also work with the Maxi Cosi and Nuna capsules too. Attempting a successful sleeping baby transfer from car capsule to pram bassinet requires the soft touch of a professional bomb diffuser. If that’s not you, embrace the adaptors.

Another awesome feature of the bassinet is its removable and washable liner – because accidents will happen. The only question is: which end will that be out of?

When your baby is older and ready for seat mode, this sturdy chrome-plated pram is designed to grow with your child. This is thanks to an adjustable footrest, and the ability to shift between parent-facing and forward-facing modes.





The Jengo Panorama XT. Image Supplied. The Jengo Panorama XT. Image Supplied.





Nuna MIXX™ next Pram

The compact Nuna MIXX™ next Pram also comes highly recommended with its clever movability features.

Featuring an award-winning design, the genius of this pram is that it manoeuvres with ease when folding up and down or even flipping the seat around. This may seem unimportant, but when your baby is in a loud and crying type of mood, there’s not a millisecond to waste on a tricky folding pram.

This one also boasts a true-flat position when reclined – and I’m all for anything that helps score a few moments of extra naptime.

Meanwhile, if your car boot size is limited then the compact fold-away size of this pram is worth noting, because it may be the difference between squeezing in a few extra (shopping) bags.

The Nuna MIXX next Pram. Image: Baby Bunting.

Steelcraft Strider Signature V5 with Bassinet

Your parents may have pushed you around in a Steelcraft stroller – and your grandparents might have even had one too. A trusted brand that has been around since the 1940s, Steelcraft has a reputation for reliable prams that go the distance.

Their fifth-generation Strider Signature V5 with bassinet features an updated comfort seat with soft padding, a curved backrest and an adjustable leg rest that’ll keep your mini content for years of pram outings to come.

Overhead there’s a large extendable UPF50+ sun protective and water-resistant canopy to shield your youngster from the elements.

But it’s not all about them: the leatherette handle bar is adjustable to five different height positions – which will be music to the ears of anyone extra tall or extra small. There’s also a handy zipper pocket behind the seat for your valuables, meaning there’s one less thing to worry about ('cause baby brain is real).

The Strider Signature V5 with Bassinet Blue Wren. Image: Baby Bunting.

UPPAbaby Cruz V2 Stroller

Seeking: one pram that looks stylish, moves well and can carry a heap of groceries without complaint. Swipe right – we have a match.

The UPPAbaby Cruz V2 Stroller is a sleek ride boasting a lightweight frame, impressive tires and dual-action rear suspension. This is the type of pram that can handle all varieties of mum terrain: from park trails to the shops.

Speaking of shops – this stroller’s underseat storage will make life a heap easier with its impressive 13.6kg basket capacity. Load her up I say.

If you have your hands full (I mean, literally. They’ll already be figuratively full parenting this baby), many of this pram’s movability functions require just one-hand to release the recline or handlebar position adjustment.

This pram also comes with included add-ons like a fitted rain shield and insect net. Obviously not needed every day, but you’ll definitely be grateful when caught in a sudden downpour.

Single to Double-Pram options

Nuna DEMI™ grow Pram

Think of this as the pram equivalent of a crystal ball. While it can’t accurately predict how many babies are in your future, it will ride with you into the future by easily converting from a single push chair to a double pram or even (gasp) a twin pram, all thanks to its smart converting design.

In single mode, the Nuna DEMI™ Grow Pram boasts an easy-to-fold seat, adjustable calf support and an extendable sun protective UPF50+ canopy with flip out eyeshade that’s perfect for napping on the go (without fear that direct sunlight might ruin a deep snooze).

But if the stork suddenly drops an extra baby in your lap – or you’re expecting twins – an additional seat or bassinet can be purchased and slots easily into the bottom section of the pram. From there you’re ready to wheel around your two pram-sized children. Godspeed.

UPPAbaby Vista V2

From newborn to toddler (and maybe even a sibling or two), this pram is designed to navigate the changing face of your family while offering a smooth all-wheel suspension ride.

The UPPAbaby Vista V2 comes fully loaded with a bassinet, reversible toddler seat, generous UPF 50+ canopy as well as a fitted rain shield and insect net.

But when your life expands, so can your pram, simply by purchasing the add-on configurations like an additional seat or bassinet as well as a toddler board at the back. Do the maths: you can now push along an additional two children. Hello, mum-guns.

Like all prams in the Uppababy family, the materials are removable and washable to keep it in top condition plus the overall design of this model is sleek with 100% full-grain leather accents. (Because mums-of-multiples definitely deserve a fabulous-looking pram).

Bugaboo Donkey3 Duo Pram

If twins or a second arrival are in your future, then the Bugaboo Donkey3 Duo Pram is ready to roll. This model comes with a seat and bassinet frame, (yep, you can use them both at once) or, you can buy an additional bassinet or seat if you’re in twin town.

And rest assured that this pram features puncture-proof wheels - because people with two kids don’t have time for a flat tire.

This pram also features a side-by-side set-up for your littles. That may sound like a topple disaster in waiting, but the stellar design of this pram means it isn't only be steered comfortably with one-hand, but will even take on footpath curbs with ease.

Plus, if having two kids has taught me anything, it’s that they love to be close by to one another – and this pram’s set-up allows that magic – and mischief – to happen.

