"The uglier you go to bed, the hotter you will wake up."

If you're someone who loves beauty and frequents social media, you'll know precisely what this one statement is referring to: the 'morning shed'.

Watch any 'morning shed' routine on TikTok and you'll see people waking up in the morning and showing off their extreme nightly routines, often involving mouth tape, face tape, body compression garments, castor oil stomach packs and jawline slings.

It sounds 11/10 insane, and 1000 per cent terrifying, but... does it actually work? Or is it total BS and just another sign of overconsumption at its finest?

In a recent Instagram post, everyone's favourite dermal clinician Jayde Taylor (also known as @drivenbybeauty_ on Instagram and TikTok), shared her honest thoughts on the trend. And if there's one thing we know about Jayde, it's that she's completely no BS when it comes to viral skincare trends.

Speaking to the facial compression garments and body compression garments that are usually reserved for people who have undergone surgery, she shared: "First of all, with a body compression garment, it's going to give you the impact or the effect that you've lost weight — but you actually haven't lost weight."

"But I'm also seeing lots of people with lines around their chin and contours, which is actually showing that it's restricting your blood flow to your face. And if you do this over extended periods of time, I don't think this is a good idea."