Mormons are known for their strict rules. But there are a few wild loopholes.

If you've recently become obsessed with The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives or #MomTok on TikTok, then you've probably been exposed to the strict rules that those living in the LDS (Church of Latter Day Saints), otherwise known as Mormons, uphold.

Mormons believe that life is a gift and they keep their body in 'perfect' condition. This means that Mormons stay chaste until marriage, both from penetrative sex and even sometimes hand holding. Dates are often chaperoned and anything sexually explicit is considered sinful.

Some even wear underclothes called 'garments' that are a symbol and reminder of their modesty and chastity.

Mormons also don't drink alcohol or drugs, avoid dishonesty, donate to charity, avoid pornography, dedicate their Sundays to the Lord, and don't swear. Even cigarettes, coffee and tea are banned, the latter due to their caffeine content. There is also no gambling and no abortion, although many Mormons allow birth control methods.

It's safe to say that, for non-Mormons, the dictionary definition of their lives appears very strict.

If you've watched viral Utah-based shows like The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City or Mormon TikTok, you're probably pretty confused. They often appear to flout the Mormon rules with reckless abandon (or with shoddy-sounding loopholes).

Like most things, Mormonism comes on a spectrum. There are many Mormons who adhere strictly to the codes above, but there are others who take liberties here and there.

For example, Demi Engemann, who stars on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, refers to herself as a modern Mormon. She's more than happy to attend strip shows like The Chippendales and doesn't wear garments. Another of these 'Mormon wives' Jessi Ngatikaura drinks alcohol during the series, much to the disdain of her co-star Jennifer Affleck.

Then we come to MormonTok, where terms like 'soaking', 'mounting' and 'durfing' are rife among interviews with students at largely Mormon universities Brigham Young University (BYU) and Utah State University (USU).

It all sounds a bit — sexually charged?

Here, we're going to explain what some of those terms mean and why some modern Mormons use them as loopholes in the church's strict rules. And we have to say, some of the justifications are fascinating.

Mormon loopholes like 'soaking' explained.

Soaking.

While Mormons are not allowed to have alcohol or caffeine in coffee and tea, they instead indulge in sodas such as Diet Coke and Dr. Pepper. It's important to note that these things also have caffeine.

They actually have full-blown 'soda shops' such as the viral company Swig, where you can customise your perfect soda with a series of syrups and 'coconut creams' to create 'mocktail-like' concoctions.

On Carpenter's TikTok one BYU student says her favourite Swig is 'Baja Blast', and appears shocked when she's told that it actually includes caffeine. It seems to be a bit of a grey area.

Streaming services.

While Mormons stay clear of R-rated movies, they can watch them through services that rid the film of the explicit scene. This has seen the rise of services such as VidAngel, which censors explicit topics and content so that the Mormon can still watch the explicit show but without being overly exposed.

And there you have it — all the loopholes being promoted online. However, it is important to remember that many Mormons reject these practices and stick closely to the rules as provided in the Book of Mormon.

Featured image: TikTok/The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives