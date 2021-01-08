8 items you can buy for less than $50 that will save you money in the long run.

Look. It's been a tough few weeks/months/year. And if you've been trying to avoid checking your bank balance, you're certainly not alone.

But it's a new year! And that means everything is about to change! And we can make goals and easily achieve them and stop buying so much takeaway and taking so many Ubers!

While neither of those things are especially... likely, what we can do is make small but significant changes to our lifestyle to save some money.

Here are eight things you can buy for less than $50 that will actually save you money in the long run.

1. The Barefoot Investor by Scott Pape, $22.50

With a 5/5 rating on Booktopia, The Barefoot Investor is arguably the best money guide on the market. Since its release in 2016, the book has sold more than two million copies. Pape is a financial expert who offers advice on money management, investing and achieving 'financial freedom'.

His advice isn't general and doesn't promise to make you rich overnight. It is a very specific guide, from what bank account to open, to who to call, and exactly where you should invest your money. Pape says it'll take you about 10 minutes a week.

2. TOM Organic The Period Cup, $40

Pretty much every period or menstrual cup you can buy will cost you less than $50, and save you hundreds in the long run.

It's been estimated that on average, a woman will spend $9379 on period products over a lifetime. That's almost $20 a month.

The TOM Organic Period Cup can last up to five years, and comes with an easy-to-use steriliser case for cleaning and a cotton pouch.

Period undies like these ones by Modibodi are also a great way to save money, retailing at $27.00.

That's not to mention the impact on the environment. The first sanitary pad ever used is still sitting in landfill.

If you are someone who loses things, I cannot stress enough the extent to which you need a Tile Mate.

Tile Mate is perfect for keeping track of everyday things like keys, wallets, handbags, laptops etc. Basically, what you do is attach a Mate to your items, and then you can track them on an app on your phone.

If you can't find your keys for example, you open up the app, and ring your tile. It will make a sound, alerting you to where it's hiding.





In the long run, it could save you hundreds in items that otherwise might've been lost.

4. Beeswax Food Wraps, Nourished Life, $32.95

You can grab Glad Wrap or foil from your local supermarket for $5, but ultimately these products are completely disposable and add up.

Beeswax wraps, however, are a (very affordable) investment.

They can be used over and over again, and work to wrap all types of foods. They seal using the warmth of your hands, and can actually be reset every few months by chucking them in the oven for a few minutes.

The set from Nourished Life includes four wraps of different sizes. Again, while being a financial investment, beeswax is also a brilliant environmental alternative, limiting your plastic household waste.

S'well water bottles are a cult product. They keep your drinks cold for 24 hours, and hot for 12. Ten per cent of every sale goes straight to WaterAid, which builds safe and hygienic water sources in Africa and India.

It will save you buying bottles of plastic water when you're out and desperate. S'Well also works as an insulated food container, so can save you buying lunch at work.

6. Glass Screen Protector, $9.99

Let's not think about how much money we've spent repairing cracked phone screens over the years.

It's not an especially fun purchase, but investing in a screen protector and phone case will save you from dishing out hundreds down the track.

Same goes for laptops. You can buy a laptop screen protector for $20. Last month, I cracked my laptop screen and it cost me $1000.

Small investment. Big pay off.

I wish this was more exciting. But trust me. It's a money saver.

Rather than putting all your wet clothes in the dryer, hang them out on a rack. Dryers are often one of the most energy-sucking appliances in a household. On top of that, air drying clothes and sheets is often better for them, meaning your t-shirts will last longer and your jeans will keep their shape.

It might be a little more time consuming, but in the long run, it's better for your pocket and the environment.

8. 1000 Hour Eyelash and Brow Dye, $13.99

Getting your eyebrows or eyelashes tinted once by a professional will cost you more than an entire box of 1000 Hour Eyelash and Brow Dye.

There are 12 applications per pack, and as the name suggests, the results last for 1000 hours, or up to six weeks.

The product is just as good as anything applied in a salon, but just be sure to follow the directions of use.

1000 Hour also has a product for about $15 that covers up grey roots, meaning you can extend the time between visiting the hairdresser.

What are some products that have saved you money in the long run? Let us know in the comments below...