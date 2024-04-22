Molly Ticehurst was allegedly killed by her ex-partner just 15 days after he was granted bail.

Content warning: This story deals with domestic violence and may be distressing to some readers.

A 29-year-old man has been charged with murder and breaching an AVO after allegedly killing his former partner in the Central West region of New South Wales this week.

Molly Ticehurst, 28, was found dead in a home in Forbes just after 2am on Monday, shortly after concerns for her welfare were raised.

Initial inquiries led police to a property about 100km away in Fifield, where the 29-year-old man was arrested.

Inspector Darcy confirmed the pair had previously had some "form of domestic relationship".

Police confirmed the man was on bail for another offence at the time of the alleged murder.

"It was terribly violent," said Central West Police District crime manager Detective Inspector Jason Darcy.

"I’ve got 34 years in the police, a former homicide detective.

"I've been to a few and it was quite brutal.

"Thoughts go out to the family of the young lady."

Her father, Tony Tincehurst, spoke to the media on Monday.

"I can say all the normal stuff that people say about how their daughter was beautiful, but Molly really was," he told 9News.

"Someone's got to be responsible," Mr Ticehurst said.

"If they'd have kept him in jail as the police wanted, we wouldn't be having this conversation."

According to reports, an AVO was issued, banning the accused from contacting Molly or going within one kilometre of her home.

Within 15 days, police allege he drove to Forbes and killed her.

Molly was a childcare worker and mother-of-one. Her child was found safe at another address in Forbes.

She described her son as her "whole world" on social media.

Molly is the 30th woman to be allegedly murdered in Australia this year, according to the Australian Femicide Watch by Sherele Moody.

The accused was remanded in custody ahead of a future court date.

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.

— With AAP.

Feature image: Facebook.