It's Molly Mae's job to share her life online. Last month she was robbed of $1.4 million worth of belongings.

Last month, former Love Island UK couple, Molly Mae Hague and Tommy Fury had $1.4 million worth of belongings stolen from their apartment in Manchester.

And earlier this week, the 22-year-old addressed the burglary on her YouTube channel, calling it, "without a doubt the worst thing that's happened to [her]."

Sitting on the floor of her and her boyfriend's new place, Molly Mae explained that everything had been taken from their home when the pair returned from an event in London.

Molly Mae is arguably one of the most famous Love Island contestants of all time.

She and her professional boxer boyfriend, Tommy Fury met on the show in 2019 and left together as finalists.

Since then, the star was offered a role as Creative Director at online fashion retailer, Pretty Little Thing, and continued to share her life with fans via. YouTube, and other social media platforms.

It's why some followers weren't surprised by the news.

"Constantly flaunt it and flaunt where they live 24/7 then are surprised people worked out where the apartment is… face palm," one user wrote in her comments.

"You got robbed because you tell everyone on your open social media where you are all the time, what you bought and have shown where you live," another said.