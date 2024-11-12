Molly-Mae Hague split from Tommy Fury 2 months ago. She's just given a very honest update.

Two months since announcing she had split from Tommy Fury, Molly-Mae Hague has gotten raw about the realities of suddenly becoming a single mum.

In August, Molly-Mae shared on Instagram that she had split from her fiancé, five years after they first started dating on Love Island UK.

In the statement, Molly-Mae wrote about their daughter, Bambi. "I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us, there would be no her, she will always be my priority," her post read.

In a new vlog on her YouTube channel, the popular content creator has admitted that she has struggled to adapt to life as a single mother to her daughter Bambi, who is now 20 months old.

Molly-Mae and daughter, Bambi. Image: Getty.

The Maebe founder admitted reality set in when she took Bambi away on a recent trip to Dubai, a destination where she spent many holidays with her professional boxer partner, Fury.

"To be honest with you, it utterly knocked my confidence as a mum because I felt like, over the last few months, I've been getting into a really really good place with motherhood, feeling so confident and feeling really on top of my game, feeling like I've got Bambi sussed," she began.

"I know her, I mean I've always known her through and through but, I can do it, I don't need support, I've got this under control. Anyway, Dubai, different story. I was so out of my depth, literally the whole plane journey on the way there I was nearly in tears."

Watch Molly-Mae Hague discuss feeling 'out of her depth' as a single mum.

Molly-Mae admitted she felt the pressure of being a sole parent at this moment.

"In Dubai, I really felt like a single parent. I've massively noticed the missing piece of the puzzle, like that, of your partner, and that emotional support and the physical support also of a father," she said.

The former Pretty Little Thing creative director is known for being candid about her struggles with motherhood.

After the birth of Bambi, she told her YouTube followers she found the early stages of motherhood to be a traumatic experience. "Those first few weeks of Bambi's life [were] hell and back. We were having a breakdown," she said.

"The first night with Bambi in the house, I was by myself. Now I look back, it sends shivers down my spine, I had no idea what I was doing."

Bambi is Molly-Mae's first child. Both she and Fury were 23 years old when Bambi was born.

Feature image: Instagram/@mollymae.