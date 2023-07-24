'Forever.' Love Island UK's Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury are engaged.

Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are engaged.

The reality stars, both 24, were holidaying in Ibiza when Tommy proposed on a picturesque cliffside decorated by dozens of roses, with their six-month-old daughter Bambi.

Molly-Mae posted a video of the proposal on Instagram, alongside the caption: ﻿"Forever. 23/07/23."

The couple met on the fifth season of Love Island UK in 2019 and placed second. In the years since, they have become the show's most recognisable couple.

After leaving the villa, they purchased and renovated a house together and welcomed Bambi in January 2023.

Molly-Mae was creative director at PrettyLittleThing for two years, from 2021 to June 2023, while Tommy is a professional boxer.

Feature image: Instagram/@mollymae.