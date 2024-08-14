Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury have called it quits. One video, posted a week ago, hints why.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury had what many would call the perfect relationship. The pair hit it off on the 2019 season of Love Island UK, first meeting in a hot tub.

Their spark flourished throughout the series and despite not winning their season, the pair continued their romance on the outside.

Hague went on to become an entrepreneur and Instagram influencer while Fury is a professional boxer, the couple openly supporting one another in their endeavours.

They appeared successful, beautiful and full of love for one another.

Then, the couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter, Bambi, in January 2023. When their little one was just six months old, Fury proposed. They had been looking at venues, planning the wedding, and everything seemed like it was out of a fairytale. But then came a bombshell announcement: they were splitting up.

Why did Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury break up?

“Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this. After five years of being together I never thought our story would end, especially not this way,” Hague shared on social media.

“I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end.”

Image: Instagram @mollymae.

She emphasised that her priority at the moment was her daughter Bambi, who she said is the “most important thing to me, now and always.”

In a nearly identical social media post, Fury shared that he was ‘heartbroken’ to announce the news.

“The past five years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl. Bambi & I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority.”

Image: Instagram @tommyfury.

Despite not offering any reason for their split, fans couldn't help but zero in on a recent video, posted only a week ago to Molly-Mae's vlog channel.

In it, she mentioned feeling like a "single mum" while Tommy had been busy working on his audiobook.

"Actually, I've been solo parenting for like, two weeks now, basically because Tommy's just been so busy.

"When he's home from doing work and stuff, he's so incredible and so helpful. I can't say any different, like, he's such an incredible dad, but I have been this week, like, just really… mum life has been mum lifeing," she said.

"I feel like we're going through a little bit of a challenging phase. Not only with Bambi, but also just with me and trying to juggle a lot."

Alongside struggling to settle in as new parents, drinking was one of the problems that plagued their relationship. Molly-Mae has always been honest about not loving what alcohol does to people. In fact, in the hotub on their fateful meet-cute on Love Island, one of the first questions she asked him was whether or not he was a drinker.

She opened up about her relationship with alcohol in her 2022 memoir, Becoming Molly-Mae: Finding Happiness in an Online/Offline World, and how it sometimes caused arguments between the two of them.

"The only major arguments Tommy and I have had have been to do with him drinking," she wrote.

"Which he only does a few times a year. He won’t even do anything wrong; I’ll just lose it at him because I hate it. I do have this anxiety around alcohol and the things I’ve seen it do to the people around me – I personally don’t think that alcohol adds anything good to a situation."

While the couple have asked for privacy as they process the break, fans have speculated that infidelity could have also played a part in the split.

A video of Tommy Fury on a night out alongside another girl has resurfaced, doing the rounds on social media.

In a YouTube video from last year, Molly-Mae admitted that she began to fear he might be cheating on her when he started hiding his phone.

"My mind did somersaults, I thought, 'Why is he shady about his phone who is he talking to?" she said. "My mind went to the worst option. I was staring out the window like I was in a sad movie."

Neither Molly-Mae nor Tommy Fury have mentioned any cheating in their break up announcements, so at this stage the fan theories are unsubstantiated.

Ultimately, devastated fans will have to wait for Molly Mae and Tommy to share their side of the story, if they ever choose to do so.

