Mollie O’Callaghan's whole life led up to the Paris Olympics. When she got there, she couldn't breathe.

If we've learnt anything from the last few Olympic Games, it's that mental health illness does not discriminate. It doesn't matter if you're the greatest gymnast of all time or an eight-time Olympic medal winner — none of us, not even professional athletes, are immune.

Mollie O'Callaghan walked away from the Paris 2024 Olympics on cloud nine. She won a total of five medals, including gold in the 200m freestyle as well as the 100m and 200m freestyle races, silver in the 100m medley and bronze in the 100m mixed medley.

From the outside looking in, O'Callaghan finished this Olympic run on top of the world. At only 20 years old, she was the nation's most successful swimmer at Paris 2024, and she is already one of the most decorated Australian Olympians.

But, as O'Callaghan has shared, her triumphs were not without difficulty.

This week, she shared with Stellar Magazine that she battled negative and anxious thoughts during the Olympics, leading to a panic attack before the 200m freestyle trial.

"The night before the 200m freestyle at trials was the most nervous I have ever been. I had a bit of an anxiety attack. I couldn't breathe," she said.

"In the back of my mind I know, no matter what, everyone will be proud of me. But there are moments where it becomes a little too much."

It is no surprise to us, even as spectators, that emotions ran high during the Olympics, particularly after the women's 200m final, when O'Callaghan made history, beating Ariarne Titmus for the gold medal.

Ariarne Titmus and Mollie O'Callaghan on the podium at Paris Olympics 2024. Image: Getty Images

After the medal ceremony for the 200m freestyle, when asked if it all felt real that she was an Olympic champion, O'Callaghan broken down in tears and told NINE, "No. Not yet. I've just got to keep straight forward, I've got the 100 tomorrow so I'll let it sink in at the end. Seeing my mum and dad that kind of hit me a little bit. You know, I kind of swim mainly for them, they put a lot of time and dedication into my swimming and as a child… I probably shouldn't cry now, it's not the end of the meet, but I'm really fortunate to have them with me and my support team."

Speaking about the post-race "deep, dark state", O'Callaghan shared what it's like to come down after the high of swimming at the Olympics but emphasised the importance of getting back up after. "It's part of the process. You kind of know there's going to be a stage where [you're] just going to be a little bit down. But you find ways to pick yourself back up," she explained.

Mollie O'Callaghan for Stellar Magazine 2024. Image: Instagram/stellarmag

O'Callaghan's decision to open up about mental health struggles amidst her triumphs at the Olympic Games isn't just brave, it continues an important conversation we should be having at every level around anxiety and mental health.

"It's okay to be nervous. It's okay to be angry, frustrated, sad… I feel those feelings," she said. "A lot of us are perceived as inhuman and feel we have to maintain that very strong, confident, exterior, but so many people get nervous. It's normal."

She urged, "And if you fight it and ignore it, it can hurt you in so many ways."

While we may not all be Olympic-level athletes, these stories are ones we can all relate to at some point or another. They serve as reminders that while each of us has different experiences, the struggle with mental health is a collective one.

Feature image: Getty images.