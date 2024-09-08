Mollie O’Callaghan's whole life led up to the Paris Olympics. When she got there, she couldn't breathe.

If we've learnt anything from the last few Olympic Games, it's that mental health illness does not discriminate. It doesn't matter if you're the greatest gymnast of all time or an eight-time Olympic medal winner — none of us, not even professional athletes, are immune.

Mollie O'Callaghan walked away from the Paris 2024 Olympics on cloud nine. She won a total of five medals, including gold in the 200m freestyle as well as the 100m and 200m freestyle races, silver in the 100m medley and bronze in the 100m mixed medley.

From the outside looking in, O'Callaghan finished this Olympic run on top of the world. At only 20 years old, she was the nation's most successful swimmer at Paris 2024, and she is already one of the most decorated Australian Olympians.

But, as O'Callaghan has shared, her triumphs were not without difficulty.

Source: YouTube/Olympics

This week, she shared with Stellar Magazine that she battled negative and anxious thoughts during the Olympics, leading to a panic attack before the 200m freestyle trial.

"The night before the 200m freestyle at trials was the most nervous I have ever been. I had a bit of an anxiety attack. I couldn't breathe," she said.