Modern Etiquette: The 22 share house rules you need to send to your roommate immediately.

It's that time of year when everyone has forgotten how to behave. Tensions are running high as we crawl our way to the end of the year. You might feel like you're going to snap, which is exactly why we're here to help you.

Mamamia's Modern Australian Etiquette Guide lays out the do's and don'ts for every single social situation you can think of — whether it's weddings, travel, or the workplace.

Today, we are diving into the do's and don'ts of sharehouses — and some of them are spicy.

Watch: How often do you wash your bed sheets? Post continues below.

I highly recommend printing this column out to stick on your fridge without any explanation (your housemates will eventually get it.)

If you share takeaway, whoever eats the most, pays more.

"What do you mean we're chipping in $15 each? I literally watched you eat an entire pizza while I just had three slices, Jared!"

Sharing a takeaway is what bonds housemates, so to avoid any conflict over the politics of shared food, keep it simple. Whoever eats more, pays more.

If your partner stays over more than three days a week, pay up.

I'm sorry but I'm not going to have a random man not only be in my space most days but also eat up my electricity, gas, water, wifi and general vibes.

Before you get serious with your partner, establish some rules with the people you live with. If they're going to be seeing this person on a regular basis, that person has to contribute to the living situation.

Only the people who live in the house are allowed to use the amenities of the house.

No, your situationship can't use our washing machine and your cousin can't use my shampoo.

Rent is split by the size of each person's bedroom.

This also takes into consideration bedroom privileges such as a walk-in wardrobe, balconies, ensuites and location. Get together and map out the best to worst room and split the cost that way.

If they're equally good — or bad — happy days, you can just split it evenly.

Assigned bathrooms only.

I thought this one was self-explanatory but apparently not. I've heard stories of housemates waltzing into someone's bedroom to use their ensuite or using a different bathroom because they've run out of toothpaste. The world's gone mad.

Assign fridge and pantry space.

Let's keep it simple. Everyone gets an assigned section of the fridge and pantry. I don't care who cooks more or who buys more groceries, this is the only fair way. If something has gone off and is creating havoc smell-wise, then it's free reign to throw out any foods.

Keep it clean, keep it chill, keep it respectful.

If you're having friends over, your housemates need a warning.

Give your housemates a heads up or even better, a day's notice. Ask if you could have the living room/ shared common area. If you're a housemate, please read the room. Yes, it's polite to say hi and introduce yourself but then… leave.

Send an alert about a hook-up.

Send a quick text to the house group chat to let them know a stranger will be in their home. There's nothing worse than eating breakie hungover on a Sunday morning and realising you've been sitting next to a random, shirtless man this entire time.

Make a cleaning roster.

I hear this works but beware, it can cause some issues if someone misses their assigned day.

Clean immediately after cooking.

Do you know what's worse than entering a messy kitchen? Entering a messy kitchen when the mess isn't even yours.

Always clean up after yourself immediately when it's a shared space. You never know what type of day your housemates could be having and that could be the little thing that pushes them over the edge.

Assume the best.

With that being said, you also never know what your housemates could be going through. If they're leaving a mess and it's uncharacteristic of them to do so, give them a few days of leniency. If it's still not done, have a little chat.

Respect the closed door.

I'm worried that I even need to have this one in here. If your housemate's bedroom door is closed… don't go into their room. Good grief.

First in best dressed when it comes to TV time.

It's the only fair way. If there's a show you really really want to watch, drop your time into the group chat and hey, maybe this could be a new house favourite.

The communal key is communal for a reason.

Wow, you've forgotten your keys again? Typical. Lucky for you, there's a communal key under the doormat/in the lockbox for this exact situation. Remember… it's communal so make sure you put it back straight away.

Understand the unspoken washing machine rules.

When the machine is done, remove your clothes, it's not that hard. If you let your clothes sit in there, your housemates have permission to take them out after 30 minutes.

And, for the love of God, buy your own detergent — everyone stop complaining and fend for yourselves.

Utilise split bank apps.

It's the easiest way to avoid heated arguments and mathematical gymnastics. Put everything into a split app and let it do all the work for you.

Someone needs to be the house manager.

Appoint a house manager AKA The Nicole.

This person is the contact to the landlord or agent, will send emails about mould and chipped paint, will gather all the rent and pay all the bills. This can be a job in itself so be grateful to this person and maybe they can get a little perk— more washing time maybe?

Be mindful of your bathroom time.

If you're sharing bathrooms, there's no time to dilly-dally, especially in that morning-before-work-peak-hour. Be mindful of your time in there and how you leave it.

However, if your housemate has a bout of gastro… maybe give them some more time.

Feature image: Canva.