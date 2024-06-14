We grew up with Jay Laga'aia on TV. His daughter will be a Disney princess for a new generation.

It's a good day to be a Moana fan (guilty!).

The trailer for the Grammy-award winning Disney animation sequel, Moana 2, has just dropped.

Moana was first introduced to us in 2016, where we saw Moana (played by Auliʻi Cravalho), a young girl living on the Polynesian island of Motunui, set sail on a journey to find the stolen heart.

She was to return it to the goddess of nature, Te Fiti, with Demigod Maui (played by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson).

In the upcoming sequel, which is due to hit our screens later this year, we see Moana receive a calling from her ancestors. It results in her embarking on yet another journey across the oceans. Both Auliʻi Cravalho and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson will be reprising their roles.

Watch: Moana 2 teaser trailer. Post continues below.

But wait... it gets better.

Moana 2 isn't the only new film that we're getting.

Disney has announced that there will be a live-action remake of the original animated film, which is set to be released in 2026.

Moana will be played by 17-year-old Australian actor Catherine Laga'aia. If you're a younger millennial, the Laga'aia name might sound familiar.

Catherine's father is New Zealand-Australian actor Jay Laga'aia, who was a regular host on Play School and is known internationally for his role in the Star Wars franchise.

Jay shared the news of his daughter's upcoming role on Instagram, saying, "My family and I are so pleased to share this news with the rest of the world.

"My daughter Katie can finally share the news that she will be taking on the role of Moana in the live-action Disney movie..."

Catherine, isn't Jay's only well-known daughter. Her older sister Jess, has 21k TikTok followers.

Most people found out the news about Catherine's new role through a heart-felt TikTok Jess posted.

She shared a video of the two sisters embracing each other with the caption, "I am the proudest big sister in the entire world. Just the beginning."

The TikTok now has over six million views.

The live-action remake will also star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson reprising his role as Maui (yes, he is a very busy man), as well as New Zealand actor of Tongan descent, John Tui, playing Chief Tui (Moana's father), Samoan-New Zealand actor Frankie Adams, playing Sina (Moana's mother) and New Zealand actor from Bay of Islands Rena Owen, who will play Gramma Tala.

Lin-Manuel Miranda will take the music reigns again in both films and will also be a producer of the live-action remake alongside Johnson.

Feature image: ABC & The Walt Disney Company Australia.