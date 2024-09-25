‘I found a $26 version of a cult $255 skincare product and it’s better.’

While I would love to be that girl who has a skincare collection complete with only the most high-end brands (hello, La Mer), it is far from reality.

A quick peak inside my cupboard and you won't find anything over $80 — maybe even less.

The strange thing is that as a beauty writer, I've tried products from all the expensive brands over the years and yet, I still return to my more affordable collection because of the price and the fact that the skin results are just as good.

Case in point: SK-II's Facial Treatment Essence. It ticks all the boxes — an amazing product with incredible results and remarkable five-star reviews. The catch? Its price.

So, when I discovered one of my favourite Korean beauty brands released a dupe of the iconic essence — just $229 cheaper — I knew I needed to put it to the test…

Firstly, what is the SK-II Facial Treatment Essence?

SK-II is one of the biggest names in the Japanese beauty scene and is regarded as a top luxury brand in Asia for its deluxe skincare products. Unfortunately, with that prestigious title comes price tags to match.

The concise range consists of everything from a facial lift emulsion to one of the most advanced eye creams, but what really put SK-II's name on the map was the winning Facial Treatment Essence. This essence is famed to be the answer to reversing visible signs of ageing and rejuvenating the skin in every way possible (think hydration, texture, pores and so forth) with long-term daily use.

Currently, this essence retails for $255 for a 160ml bottle (or $139 for 75ml and $319 for 230ml) in Australia, which is a hefty amount.

So, what's the secret behind its magic?

Well, each bottle contains 90 per cent Pitera, or SKII's trade name for Galactomyces Ferment Filtrate…

What is Galactomyces Ferment Filtrate?

I promise you I'm not talking gibberish and instead, referring to a very important skincare ingredient that deserves a top spot in your vocabulary, thanks to its ability to nourish and revitalise the skin.

There's actually an amazing story behind its evolution. The ingredient was first discovered in the 1970s by SK-II researchers, who noticed that the hands of elderly sake brewers looked younger than their chronological age. The researchers discovered that the fermented sake mixture the brewers were soaking their hands in for several hours a day contributed to the youthful appearance of their hands.

So what has sake got to do with Galactomyces Ferment Filtrate? Well, after countless tests, the researchers found this nutrient-dense yeast is a byproduct of rice wine.

Over the years, this ingredient has made its way into many Japanese and Korean beauty products (now paving its way into the Western world) and is hailed as a miracle ingredient rich in skin nutrients such as protein, vitamin B, organic acids and yeast peptides.

So, what makes the Mixsoon Galactomyces Ferment Essence so good?

Mixsoon has quickly gained worldwide attention, thanks to TikTok. The relatively new minimalist and cruelty-free Korean beauty brand aims to eliminate unnecessary ingredients from products and instead, focus on core elements.

They're most famous for the sell-out Bean Essence (which is a 2-in-1 glass skin product I've previously ranted about here) but the rest of their range is now gaining more attention, like the Galactomyces Ferment Essence.

But it's the Mixsoon's Galactomyces Ferment Essence, $25.95, that is now making waves.

This hydrating and nourishing product is formulated with 100 per cent Galactomyces Ferment Filtrate, so you truly can't get any more purer than this.

It has a lightweight consistency that's slightly thicker than toner but more watery than serum, which quickly absorbs deep into the skin to deliver essential nutrients and moisture.

The formula is also reported to be safe for all skin types, especially oily and combination. However, those who are acne-prone should proceed with caution as it could worsen acne if the condition is caused by a fungus. As with any new skincare product, it's best to patch test with a small amount to an area of your face that can be easily covered (like the underside of your jaw or the side of your neck) - and then wait around 48 hours to see if you react.

Image: Mixsoon's Galactomyces Ferment Essence.

When can you purchase the Mixsoon Galactomyces Ferment Essence in Australia?

Benefits aside, what makes this product a real win is its price. One 100ml bottle will only set you back $25.95, which means each millilitre is almost three times cheaper than the SK-II product.

The essence is available from several online Korean beauty stores but you'll most likely find the best deal on Lila Beauty.

Mixsoon Galactomyces Ferment Essence vs. SK-II Facial Treatment Essence review.

My skin DRANK up SK-II's Facial Treatment Essence. I loved the formula and the skin results I achieved from consistently using it. Unfortunately, it also drank up my savings.

So, when I saw Mixsoon had a product that was essentially the same (possibly even better) and with a much kinder price tag, I knew it was time to put it to the test.

I must preface that I don't take dupes lightly. For me, a product is only worthy of the label "dupe" if it exceeds my expectations in formula, texture, results and price. I can probably count the number of products I consider dupe-worthy on one hand.

I dedicated just under three weeks to trialing the Mixsoon Galactomyces Ferment Essence, applying it in the morning and evening and concluded that…. this is indeed a phenomenal dupe.

Did it help fade pigmentation, smooth texture and provide hydration? Yes, although I can't really say it was 100 per cent this product alone that led to better skin in just over two weeks — it was more so a combined teamwork of all my trusty skincare products.

When it came to the consistency, I liked how it had more viscosity compared to the SK-II Essence, which is more of a watery consistency (probably what contributes to how quickly it can get used up). I also own the Mixsoon Centella Asiatic Toner and while still a great product, I do find it too liquidy for my liking, so their Essence range is just right for me.

Image: My skin after religiously using the Mixsoon Galactomyces Ferment Essence.

The only hesitation I have towards this product — and any other skincare product on the market that contains Galactomyces Ferment Extract — is that it's not anti-fungal. This is because Galactomyces is a type of fungi that promotes the growth of fungal acne. Additionally, it doesn't agree with broken or irritated skin.

If you do suffer from fungal acne, I would recommend investing in Mixsoon's Heartleaf Essence ($39.50), which is anti-fungal and formulated with 100 per cent Houttuynia Cordata Extract (aka Heartleaf) to help calm irritations, alleviate acne and balance natural oils.

For any acne-prone skin types, you can also check out the Numbuzin No. 1 Pantothenic B5 Active Soothing Serum and the Dr Althea 345 Relief Cream, which I swear by for banishing breakouts and any skin issues.

Have you tried the Mixsoon Galactomyces Ferment Essence already? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Feature Image: Supplied.