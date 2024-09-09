Missy Higgins fought with her sister over a guy. It inspired her biggest song.

The early 2000s brought us so many musical bangers that are now forever entwined in our DNA. Aussie artist Missy Higgins' hit song, 'The Special Two', was one of those generation-defining hits.

With lyrics that lament and honour a special relationship in her life, she had us all belting at the top of our lungs and longing for that special someone too. However, Missy recently shocked fans around the world when she revealed that the song was not in fact written about a lover.

Confirming the origin of the song that changed her life in a new episode of Australian Story, Missy revealed it was actually written as an apology to her sister. Why? Because they'd been fighting over a boy.

"It was the first time we had had a little argument. We both fancied the same boy. I kissed the boy, then she kissed the boy. I rang her up and I was like 'how could you do that?'" Missy's sister, Nicola Higgins, revealed on Australian Story.

"I overstepped the mark," Missy said. "And I was just devastated because she was like a mother-figure to me growing up. And I wrote her this song as an apology."

Nicola revealed that, unbeknownst to her, Missy had written the song and decided to sing it at one of her concerts as a surprise.

"And I didn't know about it. I was sitting in the concert by myself and then she said, 'I wrote this song for my sister'," she reminisced.

"She played it, and I was like 'oh my god', I didn't know anyone in the audience so I was like looking at them going, 'it's about me, it's about me," Nicola gushed with excitement.

Watch Missy Higgins' interview with Australian Story. Article continues after video.

While many did make the assumption that 'The Special Two' was about a partner, it doesn't exactly come as a surprise that Missy would dedicate the song to her sister. The two have always shared a close bond and have never shied away from broadcasting their love for one another.

In May 2024, Nicola revealed on her Instagram that she had been selected as a finalist in this year's Archibald Prize. And her muse, you might ask? None other than her little sister, Missy. The oil on canvas painting depicted Missy in colourful attire, lying on the floor with a ukulele. Very on brand, indeed.

Missy Higgins and sister, Nicola Higgins posing in front of Nicola's Archibald Prize entry. Image: Facebook/Missy Higgins

While early 2000s me absolutely loved 'The Special Two' as a song for a future partner, adult me can't help but feel even more connected to it knowing it was written about a sister relationship.

