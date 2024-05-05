Aussie brothers Jake and Callum Robinson were on the trip of a lifetime when they went missing.

Now a man has been charged and taken to a prison in Ensenada, while police are questioning two others, according to reports.

The brothers were in the Mexican state of Baja California, south of the US border, to take part in a surf and camping trip with their American friend, Jack Carter Rhoad.

Thirty-three-year-old Callum is a successful lacrosse player based in the US, while his younger brother, Jake, 30, is a doctor working in Perth. The younger man had flown to America to spend some time with his big brother, doing what they both love most — surfing.

On Instagram, Callum shared photographs of their trip.

They went to Rosarito Beach, enjoyed beers on a rooftop and watched the waves while sipping coffee.

But on April 27, the pictures stopped — and when the men were due to return to their accommodation in Rosarito, they didn't return. They haven't been seen since.

Mexican authorities found the men's burnt-out car at a nearby ranch. Tents, believed to be the ones the group were using, were also found. On Friday morning, authorities found four bodies down a well on a cliff near the ocean, about two kilometres from the campsite.

Local authorities suspect foul play, but Baja California's Attorney-General, María Elena Andrade Ramírez, said they did not believe there was a link to organised crime.

She said police believe the friends may have been killed during an attempted robbery.

"When [the robbers] tried to get the vehicle, the victims opposed the robbery, the robbers were armed with a firearm and apparently shot the victims," she told 7News.

Two brothers and a 23-year-old woman — Jesús Gerardo Garica Cota, his partner Ari Gisel García Cota, and his brother Christian Alejandro Garcia — have been taken into police custody. The woman was found with one of the missing men's mobile phones and it is understood that when she turned the device on, a local cell tower pinged. Authorities were then track her down.

One of the men has reportedly been charged with a crime equivalent to kidnapping, and at this stage, it's unclear whether other charges will be laid.

Baja California's chief prosecutor told 9News that investigations were continuing as authorities continue to try to identify whether the bodies belong to the Australian brothers and their friend.

"It's a very, very high probability that it is them," Ramírez said. "They were in a state of decomposition. That is why we have to run the genetic tests."

It has been reported that the fourth body found "is not related to the three other bodies" and had been there for much longer.

'We love them so much.'

In a heartbreaking letter sent to the media, the brothers' parents, Debra and Martin, thanked the police and the Australian Government for their support in trying to find their sons.

Debra and Martin said they were travelling to Mexico to be as close as possible to where the men were last seen. They described their sons as beautiful human beings.

"We love them so much and this breaks our hearts," they said.

"Callum has been living in the US since following his dream to become a college lacrosse player then becoming a professional lacrosse star and ultimately represent Australia at the highest level. He is widely known in the US as the Big Koala. We think of him as our big soft friendly giant.

"Jake only left Australia two weeks ago to visit Callum. It was the trip of a lifetime to see visit [sic] his brother, before shortly taking up a new position at Geelong Hospital in Victoria. This follows his recent roles working in regional hospitals around Australia — always with a surf beach located nearby. Jake is such a gentle soul and would want no harm."

The parents added: "Surfing is a passion they both share. Our only comfort right now is that they were together doing something they passionately loved."

In the letter, Callum and Jake's parents said they felt overwhelmed by the love and support of friends and family but urged people to continue to respect their privacy.

Callum's university team, Stevenson University Lacrosse, shared a statement following the news.

Although his body has not been identified yet, the team said the pair had been killed.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our dear teammate and friend, Callum Robinson," the club said.

"From his days leading us to victory on the field to his unwavering commitment to academic excellence, Callum was a true inspiration to us all."





The club said that "beyond his accolades, Callum will be remembered for his infectious spirit and larger-than-life personality."

"With his beautiful long hair and charming smile, he truly embodied the nickname 'big koala' — warm, friendly, and always there to lend a helping hand. Though he may be gone, Callum’s legacy will live on in our hearts forever."

According to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, the Australian embassy in Mexico is assisting local authorities.

"We certainly hope that these brothers are found safely but there is real concern about the fact that they've gone missing. Their mother is obviously very distressed about this and we just hope for a positive outcome," he told Sunrise.

Feature Image: Instagram.

This article was originally published on May 4, 2024 and has since been updated with new information.