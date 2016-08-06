Miss World Australia finalists were pressured into boob jobs and botox, contestant claims.

Following the crowning of Miss World Universe, a Southern Australian contestant has come forth with disturbing claims, alleging that participants were pressured into cosmetic procedures in order to remain competitive in the competition.

According to 20-year-old Tiana Della-Putta , chosen as one of five Melbourne competitors to participate in the national event, the finalists were encouraged to undergo botox, hair extensions and breast augumentation procedures, the Adelaide Advertiser reports.

Without these upgrades, the women would allegedly not be deemed “pageant worthy”.