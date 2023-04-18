News
celebrity

From The O.C. to... Ramsay Street? Mischa Barton joins the Neighbours reboot.

In news precisely no one saw coming, The O.C.'s Mischa Barton will be heading to Ramsay Street to join the cast of the freshly rebooted Neighbours!

The 37-year-old, who was one of the 'It Girls' of the 2000s after owning the iconic role of Marissa Cooper in the hit teen drama, will be making a cameo appearance on the show.

"We are excited to announce Mischa Barton will be joining the #Neighbours cast as a guest star, playing the character Reece, an American new to Erinsborough who's not quite who she appears to be…" read the official Neighbours Twitter account.

Whenever it does drop, there's no doubt Ramsay Street (and the rest of Australia) will welcome Barton with open arms.

Mischa Barton was an 18-year-old virgin when she starred in The O.C. She felt like 'a fraud'.

Mischa Barton was 19 when she was told to sleep with Leonardo DiCaprio for her career.

Feature Image: Paul Archuleta/Getty.

