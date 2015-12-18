Miranda Kerr's green tea facial is dead simple. But does it work?

Image: Instagram/@mirandakerr.

Just about everyone loves tea, but Miranda Kerr really loves the stuff.

In interviews she’ll often mention she enjoys a rooibos, dandelion or ginseng brew, and earlier this year she designed a tea set for Royal Albert. But the supermodel’s love of tea doesn’t end there — she also uses it to give herself facials.

In the June newsletter for her skincare brand Kora Organics, Kerr laid out the steps for her “DIY deep double cleanse facial”, which included a green tea steam bath.

“Fill your basin with a jug of freshly boiled water, add an organic green tea bag to the water, place your head over the basin and cover with a large towel… let the steam envelope your face for a few minutes to open your pores,” the 32-year-old explains.

For an A-list celebrity, Kerr’s pampering trick is surprisingly affordable. But does it work? According to facialist and natural beauty expert Belinda Hughes, the answer is yes.

“Using tea definitely enhances a regular steam bath treatment. The gentle extra antioxidant hit is very nourishing to the skin and, depending on the tea you use, can be calming,” she explains.

It seems Kerr’s made a wise choice in green tea, as Hughes says it fights free radical damage in the skin, is anti-inflammatory and anti ageing.

If you don’t have any tea handy, there are other easy ways to take the humble steam bath to the next level. Hughes suggests a few drops of essential oil — as long as you choose the right oil for your skin type and condition.

“Generally rose is great for anti ageing, chamomile for calming, or tea tree for anti-bacterial. Just keep your eyes closed,” she adds.

Interestingly, tea can serve even more beauty purposes. Hughes says it’s a common ingredient added to treatments in a number of beauty spas across the country.

“Products can be mixed with tea to add another level of customisation in skin care products, [it can be] used as a compress on cotton pads during a facial, and most salons and spas will often serve tea before or after a treatment,” she explains.

If you’d rather just, you know, drink your cuppa, there are other ways to pamper your face in the comfort of your own home. Here are five face masks we’ve tried, tested and heartily recommend:

Do you have an at-home beauty trick? Tell us everything.