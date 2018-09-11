News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

beauty

Miranda Kerr shares a detailed account of her morning-to-night beauty routine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miranda Kerr has shared her morning-to-night beauty routine – and it involves meditation, crystals and a lot of products.

In the Vogue Australia feature, the model details her entire routine – which she insists has to be “simple, quick and easy” – from her 5.30am meditation to her bedtime meditation.

The mum-of-two starts her morning skincare routine by applying a facial oil – from her own natural skincare line Kora Organics, of course – before meditating for a half hour of me-time until her sons Flynn, seven, and four-month-old Hart wake up.

After a quick spritz of citrus or rose mist and a dab of eye oil, Kerr next applies a face mask, offering a clever tip we’re probably going to steal.

“I will do it when I’m multitasking,” she tells the magazine. “I can put it on before I breastfeed or put it on while I am making breakfast. I will put my mask on when I am doing those things and then I will jump into the shower to wash it off.”

Kerr next uses a rose quartz crystal (she’s a big fan of those) to massage more Noni oil – made from the Australian native fruit – into her face.

“I find that my face, especially in the morning, is really puffy so massaging it is really such a good way to stimulate circulation,” she says.

The former Victoria’s Secret angel’s daily makeup routine is incredibly simple: a little concealer, a little luminiser, some lip balm, a brush of her eyebrows, and sometimes a curl of her eyelashes – “but most of the time I have no time”.

Into beauty? Then you might want to listen to Mamamia’s new beauty podcast.

In the evening, the 35-year-old washes her face with the same 2-in-1 exfoliating mask product she used as a mask that morning, moisturises and then sprays a little lavender mist, with a quick spritz on her pillow as well.

Kerr ends the day the way she starts it, with a short transcendental meditation session, which involves her silently repeating a mantra with her eyes closed.

“I do a little meditation as I am falling off to sleep, so I can do that while I am closing my eyes.”

But before Kerr snuggles into bed with her tech entrepreneur husband Evan Spiegel, she does one thing to her phone. Again, it’s a simple tip we might just copy.

“I just don’t like to have that next to my head. I am too tempted to look at it. [It’s] lights off, Wi-Fi off, phone on airplane mode.”

How does your skincare routine compare to Miranda Kerr’s?

Tags: beauty , beauty-hack , beauty-hacks , beauty-routine , crystals , face-mask , kora-organics , miranda-kerr , skincare , you-beauty-podcast

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT