Millennials are having much more sex than Gen Zs. Here's why.

I know that stats aren't usually a hot area of interest, but something magical happens when you start talking about sex stats – ears prick up, eyebrows are raised, attention is grabbed.

And that's because everyone, at least at their core, wants to know what everyone else is doing in bed.

How many people have sex on the first date?

Is there such a thing as *too* many sexual partners?

How long does it usually take to orgasm?

These are all phrases whacked into Google every damn day by millions of people. But the question searched for the most, hands down, is this: How much sex is everyone else having?

This question is the one that triggers some kind of frenzied panic, with no one being certain what they'd classify as too much or too little, and if it happens to come up in conversation IRL, people scramble and invent a number they believe is meant to be the right one.

And that mayhem has led to a rather warped view of how much bonking is actually going on.

But, new *scientific* research has just dropped from online dating giant eHarmony that gets to the nitty gritty data of doing it. And one of the findings has conjured up yet another war between Gen Z and Millennials.

Because it turns out Millennials are banging a fair bit more than their younger counterparts.

A massive 91 per cent of Millennials in relationships have sex at least once a week, whereas only 78 per cent of Gen Z in relationships are bumping nasties at that rate. Marking a fairly substantial lead by older couples over their under-25-year-old buddies.

So why the difference? Many would assume that the younger crew are more sex-positive, lean more into open, fluid relationship statuses, and have the energy to go at it way more than couples in their late 30s, who have a tendency to curl up on the couch with a cuppa watching a true crime doco before their strict 10pm bedtime.

... Not stereotyping here, of course. Just an observation of what myself and all my mates are up to these days. It's a sad, comforting reality that the Millennials amongst us have come to adore.

But Millennials are actively prioritising sexual intimacy way more than Gen Zs. And that means they are making time, scheduling, encouraging and initiating intimacy more frequently than the next generation. It's more of a focus and a yardstick by which to measure the 'success' of their relationship.

Gen Z, on the other hand, are either not defining their relationships by the level of bonking or are just unbothered by physical intimacy in general. But other data, also gathered by eHarmony, shows that Gen Zers are into trying more sex positions and dating more than one person at a time – so the sex opportunities are increased and potentially the sex they're having is a smidge more creative.

“Gen Z tends to be more sexually free than millennials, who are taking a 'slow burn' approach to dating, and feel confident exploring their sexuality with fewer boundaries and limitations,” said eHarmony relationships expert Laurel House.

But that's not to say Gen Z singles are always ready for a shaggin'. In fact, 25 per cent of Gen Z said they categorically need to have an emotional connection with a partner before having sex (compared to 23 per cent of Millennials), and 18 per cent look to feel physically safe with a partner before going any further.

So, look, all that info's not cleared up the most Googled sex question super well, but it has relieved a little intergenerational pressure off Millennials who were panicking that Gen Z were going at it like rabbits.

And I'll take that win as I head off to watch another doco on the couch.

