Apparently these Millennial names are officially 'old'.

In 2024, baby names have reached a whole other level. From "name experts" and "online baby name consultants", it's never been more terrifying to pick a name for someone.

However, for many of us trudging through the increasingly intimidating game that is baby naming, chances are you're someone who actually has a pretty 'normal' name.

For most millennials, growing up there was no Dimple, Bonnet, Pebble and Pillow. No Whimsy Lou.

Now, however, some names are being labelled so 'normal', that they're now considered being "for old people."

Watch: Brace yourself: Reddit reveal the worst baby names they've ever heard. Post continues below.

In a viral clip, an Australian content creator shared a conversation she had with her six-year-old daughter about her classmates' names.

And it was TELLING.

Entrepreneur and mum-of-two Steph Pase, said, "You know what I find wild? I have an eight-year-old and a six-year-old, and the names of their friends, I can't even pronounce some of them."

"I asked her, so do you have anyone in your year called Sarah, Alex, Jack or Daniel?

"She laughed and said 'they're old people names!'."

And we.... we need a moment, please.

"I asked, what about Steph … Michelle … she's like no," she shared with her followers.

"It just makes me realise, that we are that generation … our parents' generation. Names like Helen, Karen or Joanna … now we’re that generation. We have the old people names."

Anyone else feel personally attacked?

You can watch the full video below:

@stephpase The moment you realise your name is an old person name 🤯 ♬ original sound - Steph Pase

And the comment section was positively bursting with people who agreed.

"Luna, Harper & Arlo are the new Ashley, Jessica & Stephanie," one person said.

And TRUE.

A teacher chimed in, "In my classes; Vision, Stoney, Diesel, Hennesy, Blaze, Cruze, Kingdom, Ace, Boss, Oasis, Mercedes, Destiny."

"The names in my kid's classes are Lamb, Honey, Hazard, Blu, Bambi," someone added.

"My daughter has a Moses, Twayla, Lorde it’s wild …" another said.

According to some commenters, 'old' names are coming back around.

"Jack is about to have a resurgence..." said someone.

And THANK YOU Hailey and Justin Bieber for your contribution.

As Mamamia's Tamara Holland wrote here, "There was a time when a unique name was the exception. In a class of Jessicas and Kates and Rebeccas, one or two children were called something a little more experimental."

"But in 2024, things have flipped on their head. Our generation seems to be caught up with over-correcting our parents' lack of originality."

"Where does this all end? Will the pendulum swing so far in one direction that "Paul" and "Mary" become ultra-cool again? Basic names ripe for rediscovery: Paul, Mary, Sue, Jane, Colin...

"Let's not lose sight of what we're really doing here. We're naming people — not trying to out-baby-name each other."

Nursing home, anyone?

Feature image: Steph Pase.