People are now paying to smell like milk and we have thoughts.

It goes without saying that we've bred a generation of dairy haters.

The full-fat creamy liquid straight from a cow's udder somehow got a bad rap over the years, and we've now landed at a point where we're squeezing the juice out of nuts and labelling it milk. Odd, if you ask me.

But just when we thought we disliked consuming the real deal, it turns out we actually all want to smell like it.

Because according to my PerfumeTok, milk fragrances are having a HUGE moment.

What are milk perfumes?

OK, to clarify, people aren't spritzing themselves with freshly squeezed milk before leaving the house… unless that's your thing, which, by all means, go for it.

Milk perfumes, formally known as lactonic perfumes, are part of the gourmand family — the group inspired by food (cinnamon, vanilla, caramel and vanilla all belong to this family) — and are used to describe the scents that have creamy facets.

What do milk perfumes smell like?

There's so much choice when it comes to the milk we drink — full-fat, soy, oat, nut juice and so forth. The same goes for the perfumes available on the market.

Basically, notes can range from sour and straight from the teet to more gourmand pairings that are rounded and give a subtle nod to the dairy product. It really all depends on the final blend.

For example, there are some seriously confronting milk perfumes that will startle your senses, like Etat Libre d'Orange's Sécrétions Magnifiques, $150. This is formulated to smell like… ummm… blood, sweat, sperm and saliva…

I'll leave that there.

On the other hand, the most popular fragrance on the market is literally called Milk, from fragrance house Commodity, $245. It features notes of warm marshmallow, tonka bean, mahogany wood and sesame, alongside a cold milk accord, which has been described by users as a warming and sentimental scent that's both unique and familiar.

Why is everyone so obsessed with milk perfumes?

Think about all the instances where milk is needed — your morning coffee, a big bowl of cereal, a baby's bottle, a warm mug before bed. All these moments conjure up feelings of comfort, warmth and nostalgia.

It makes sense that living in a world that's so fast-paced and stressful, all you want to turn to is something that makes you feel safe and nurtured.

Even TikTok's self-proclaimed "milk perfume girl" @perfumerism, who is ancestrally from a family of dairy farmers, agrees that it's milk's sentimentality driving the scent's popularity in today's perfumery market.

"There's something kind of nostalgic about milk, even if we don't drink it, it's pretty universal," the TikToker explained in a video.

The once popular heavy scents found in vanilla, oud, sandalwood, musk and cinnamon notes, were great, but there's a shift towards an emphasis on… creamy comfort.

Like your favourite blanket, milky fragrances are soft and delicate, while still being sophisticated and sumptuous.

The best milk perfumes to shop now.

Ellis Brooklyn Vanilla Milk Eau de Parfum, from $42.

