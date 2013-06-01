Can't be tamed. Miley Cyrus and everything you need to know about her.

From Disney fame to Hemsworth hunks, Miley Cyrus has sqeezed a lot into her 20 years.

Daughter of mullet-wearing country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley – real name Destiny Hope (yep, that’s Destiny Hope) – was born in the spotlight.

But it was landing the lead role in the Disney TV show ‘Hannah Montana’ in 2006 – aged just 12 – that really skyrocketed her to global superstardom. The show went on to become the most watched program on cable and launched a movie and concert series. Within 3 years, 15-year-old Miley was named the richest child entertainer in the world.

Her style in that time changed pretty dramatically as she tried to shed her good, christian girl image in favour of something a little more… raunchy. Take a look:

It’s still up in the air as to whether Miley will go the same way as many other child stars before her. Her ‘scandals’ so far have included semi-naked shots on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine, as well as the infamous ‘bong’ photo from her 18th birthday. There was also a penis cake at some point. Maybe Miley should just watch herself around b’day time. Although, she did release a single in between the bong/penis scandals called ‘Can’t Be Tamed’, so maybe she just, you know, can’t be.

She dated one of the Jonas Brothers before moving on to Australia’s own Liam Hemsworth, to whom she’s now reportedly engaged (although it’s a little on-again/off-again, so stay tuned).

Want more Miley? Here’s some fast facts. You’re welcome.

Fast facts:

1. Miley almost didn’t get the ‘Hannah Montana’ role, because she was ‘too young’

2. In 2009 it was revealed that Miley got her first tattoo. She now has 10.

3. Whilst filming ‘The Last Song’ where she met Hemsworth, Miley paid a younger co-star $10 to go and check if Liam liked her. That worked well.

4. Her BFF is Kelly Osbourne.

5. Miley’s godmother is Dolly Parton

6. She shares EVERYTHING on social media- remember the excitement surrounding her short hair?

7. She speaks candidly about her sex life often. She has said sex with Liam is “magical” and “amazing”.

8. She has a heart condition called Tachycardia, meaning her heart rate exceeds the limit of a normal heart beat.