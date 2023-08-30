THE T-SHIRT and 4 other references you may have missed in Miley Cyrus' 'Used to Be Young'.

Okay, but we've all just been blasting Miley Cyrus' new single 'Used to Be Young', yeah?

This is the first single the two-time Grammy nominee has released after her recent Endless Summer Vacation — and we've already got it on repeat.

In an Instagram post, Miley said she wrote the song two years ago, during a period of her life when she felt "misunderstood."

She also added, "I have spent the last 18 months painting a sonic picture of my perspective to share with you. The time has arrived to release a song that I could perfect forever."

"Although my work is done, this song will continue to write itself every day. The fact it remains unfinished is a part of its beauty. That is my life at this moment... unfinished yet complete."

In a short YouTube video, the singer also shared there was a special meaning behind the release date.

"I decided to release 'Used to Be Young,' on August 25th because this particular date, historically, has been important to me personally and in my career," she told her fans.

From the release date to her outfit of choice, here are all the hidden details in Miley Cyrus' new music video.

1. The song dropped on the 10th anniversary of THAT 2013 VMA performance.

Image: Getty

Up there as one of the most memorable MTV Video Music Awards performances, Miley performed her song 'We Can't Stop' in a teddy-bear onesie.

Miley, who was 20 at the time, switched from the body suit to a latex bikini onstage, famously dancing alongside Robin Thicke to his controversial song, 'Blurred Lines.'

The infamous performance attracted an uproar of hate, with people labelling it 'raunchy' and 'inappropriate' for the former Disney Channel star.

Miley later went on to share just how much the negativity and viral memes impacted her self-esteem.

"I stopped wearing skirts on stage, all this s**t because after the VMAs, and I had on my cute little nude bodysuit, everyone started comparing me to a turkey and putting a turkey in my outfit," she told Demi Lovato on Instagram Live in 2020.

"I was just so skinny and so pasty and they kept putting me next to this turkey, and I was feeling so bad on myself that I did not wear a bikini for like two years and no one thought that would ever make me feel some type of way."

2. It's also a nod to 'Wrecking Ball'.

Miley also released the iconic music video for 'Wrecking Ball' on the same date — August 25 — back in 2013.

What's more, the music videos for her hit song 'Wrecking Ball' and her new single 'Used to Be Young' have some striking similarities. Most notably, she's filmed front on, singing directly to the camera.

The idea to shoot the music video in that way was something Miley said was originally inspired by Sinead O'Connor's 1990 song, 'Nothing Compares 2 U.'

Miley also recently revealed how the 'Wrecking Ball' video clip was a turning point for her, sharing on the ABC special Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions) that it "changed my life and my career and the way people perceived me forever."

3. A connection to her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.

Image: Getty

Yep. To add another layer to the release date, on August 25, 2010, it was first reported that Miley and Liam Hemsworth had broken up, after dating on and off for years.

After a swirl of rumours, Hemsworth's representative confirmed the news to People on this same date.

The pair ended up getting back together and marrying in 2018, before filing for divorce the following year in 2019.

Notably, Miley's music video for her single 'Flowers' went viral for the string of different references (the suit! The house! THAT dress!) connected to Liam Hemsworth (you can read all about the digs here).

4. The song was released on Billy Ray Cyrus' birthday.

Image: Getty

Yep, there's more. August 25th also happens to be Miley's dad, Billy Ray Cyrus', birthday.

Why is this... relevant? Well, in case you're not across the rumoured drama, recently there have been rumblings of a feud within the family.

For background, Miley's mother Tish Cyrus filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus back in 2022, after 28 years of marriage. The pair have since moved on to different relationships, with Billy Ray proposing to Australian musician Firerose last year.

Last week, Tish married Prison Break star Dominic Purcell, however, Miley's siblings Noah Cyrus (23) and Braison Cyrus (29) were notably absent.

Instead, the pair documented their time together in nearby Los Angeles, sharing a video of their 'day out' at Walmart and posting about a sleepover.

Miley attended the wedding as a maid of honour, with her older siblings Trace Cyrus and Brandi Cyrus also present and part of the bridal party.

Following her wedding, Tish also seemed to confirm fan speculation that Miley's song could be about her father, as she liked a tweet that featured lyrics from another unleased Miley song, which said: "It's just that my dad didn't always know how to say that he's proud of who I am".

Murmurs of a Cyrus family split have been going on for a while now, especially since Miley unfollowed her dad on Instagram last year.

As her recent breakup hit 'Flowers' was originally released on ex-husband Liam Hemsworth's birthday, many believe Miley's decision to release her newest single on this date is cryptic evidence of a rift with her dad.

5. That Mickey Mouse t-shirt.

In case you're new here, Miley first appeared in front of the camera as the star of the Disney Channel show, Hannah Montana.

In her 'Used to Be Young' music video, she appears to be wearing a vintage Mickey Mouse t-shirt, supposedly signifying the different 'layers' of her career and self.

In her interview with ABC, she shared the significance of the t-shirt, saying that wearing it underneath a custom-made Maison Margiela bodysuit gets "the point across of what the song was really about"

She also touches on her changing appearance over the years in the first verse, singing: "I don't dress the same / Me and who you say I was yesterday / Have gone our separate ways."

Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments!

Feature image: YouTube/Getty/Canva.