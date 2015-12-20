“We are so stoked about this opportunity.”
Emma Crupi and Leyla Raif are 21-year-old friends living in Eltham, in Melbourne’s leafy Northern Suburbs.
Leyla is an aspiring fashion designer and Emma is an artist. The pair work from home, in their lounge room, creating original and stunning pieces.
And eight weeks ago, it all got a lot more exciting. “Leyla was contacted by Miley Cyrus‘ manager,” Emma told Mamamia “after they found her Instagram page that showcases some of her designs.”
My sista and I wearing our kimonos ???? On our way to my RMIT grad fash show ???? #seeyoubyeuni ???? kimonos $150 inc postage #yehdog ????// Have these materials available ???? A photo posted by SOULAN ZEE ???????????? (@soulanzee) on Nov 30, 2015 at 11:10pm PST